Previous
Honda extends TCR Australia backing

Honda extends TCR Australia backing
Honda has extended its TCR Australia programme with Tony D'Alberto to include the 2021 season.

D'Alberto was set for a second campaign in a factory-supported Civic this year, the former Supercars full-timer setting the pace at the pre-season test.

However the series never got going due to the pandemic, the Melbourne outbreak back in July harpooning plans for a shortened season at the back end of the year.

Honda Australia has now confirmed it will roll its support of D'Alberto and Wall Racing over to 2021.

“2020 has certainly been a challenging year right across the board, but despite all of the headwinds, it’s fantastic that we can finally start to look forward with a renewed sense of positivity,” said Robert Thorp, Product, Customer & Communications at Honda Australia.

“After such a successful first year of TCR racing for Tony and the Wall Racing team in 2019, with the first TCR pole position and claiming second place in the championship, it will be an exciting way to kick off the new year with some racing through the summer months.

“We’ve just launched a major update for the Civic Type R last month and we have some special plans in development to bring the road car and race car programmes together during the 2021 season, so fingers crossed the current situation continues to improve.

“I know the entire team at Honda Australia can’t wait to see the Civic Type R TCR car back on track in Tasmania in late January.”

D'Alberto added: “All the frustrations of 2020 seem far behind us now and we are full steam ahead into preparations for next year’s TCR Australia Series.

“I feel blessed that Honda and Wall Racing are also very keen to pick up where we left off. It’s such an exciting category with a huge potential here in Australia, and as we’ve seen around the world in other TCR classes, the Honda remains one of the cars to beat.

“Of course, we want to go one better than last year, but after a year like 2020, just getting on the track will feel like a win!”

D'Alberto is the second high-profile driver locked in for 2021, following news that Michael Caruso will continue with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

The six-round TCR Australia season will kick off at Symmons Plains at the end of January.

