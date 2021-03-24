Top events
Previous / Mostert wants full TCR title tilt
TCR Australia / Breaking news

Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst

By:

Garth Tander will join the TCR Australia field for the category's debut at the famous Mount Panorama circuit over the Easter weekend.

Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst

It will mark the Supercars legend's fourth appearance in the front-wheel-drive series, after he made a trio of round starts in a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi back in 2019.

That included a race win and two second places at The Bend, while he also took pole for the season-opener at Albert Park in 2020 that went on to be cancelled.

Tander will be teamed up with series leader Chaz Mostert at the MPC Audi squad.

Liam McAdam will also join the Audi line-up, as Carrera Cup regular Duvashen Padayachee prepares for his first TCR start with the HMO Customer Racing Hyundai squad.

TCR Australia entry list – Bathurst

Car #

SPONSOR/TEAM  

DRIVER

CAR

MODEL

2

MPC Moutai Racing

Luke King

Audi

RS 3

5

Garry Rogers Motorsport

Jordan Cox

Alfa Romeo

Giulietta Veloce

7

Valvoline Racing GRM

Michael Caruso

Alfa Romeo

Giulietta Veloce

9

Ashley Seward Motorsport

Jay Hanson

Alfa Romeo

Giulietta Veloce

10

Ashley Seward Motorsport

Lee Holdsworth

Alfa Romeo

Giulietta Veloce

11

HMO Customer Racing

Nathan Morcom

Hyundai

I30N

15

Michael Clemente Motorsport

Michael Clemente

Honda

Civic Type R

17

Burson Auto Parts Racing

Jason Bargwanna

Peugeot

308 TCR

18

Team Valvoline GRM

Aaron Cameron

Peugeot

308 TCR

24

Mobil 1 Wall Racing

John Martin

Honda

Civic Type R

25

MPC Bostik Racing

Chaz Mostert

Audi

RS 3

30

HMO Customer Racing

Josh Buchan

Hyundai

I30N

33

Lowbake Racing GRM

Dylan O'Keeffe

Renault

Megane RS

34

LMCT+ Racing GRM

James Moffat

Renault

Megane RS

37

MPC Astrontech Racing

Chelsea Angelo

Volkswagen

Golf GTI

50

Honda Wall Racing

Tony D'Alberto

Honda

Civic Type R

71

Burson Auto Parts Racing

Ben Bargwanna

Peugeot

308 TCR

75

Melbourne Performance Centre

Garth Tander

Audi

RS 3

97

LM Motorsport

Liam McAdam

Audi

RS 3

110

Team Soutar

Zac Soutar

Honda

Civic Type R

130

HMO Customer Racing

Duvashen Padayachee

Hyundai

i30N

333

Tilton Racing

Brad Shiels

Hyundai

I30N
About this article

Series TCR Australia
Drivers Garth Tander
Teams Melbourne Performance Centre
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

