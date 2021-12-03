Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Supercars paddle shift sparks heated exchange
Supercars / Gen3 unveil Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Waters sets Practice 3 pace

By:

Cam Waters stormed to the top of the times in the third hour-long practice session for the Bathurst 1000.

Bathurst 1000: Waters sets Practice 3 pace

The Tickford driver, who was fastest in yesterday's opening practice session, left his run late in this morning's all-driver hit-out.

Having taken over from co-driver James Moffat, who was in the car for the early running, Waters charged to the top with a 2m04.738s in his Monster Mustang.

That left him a quarter of a second ahead of Shane van Gisbergen, who had become the first driver into the fours for the weekend with a 2m04.982s in the final third of the session.

Chaz Mostert kept his strong run going with the third fastest time, the Walkinshaw ace also dipping into the fours with a 2m04.994s.

Jamie Whincup was fourth quickest in the #88 Holden while Anton De Pasquale, one of the pre-race favourites, showed his hand for the first time this weekend with a 2m05.041s.

James Courtney was sixth fastest ahead of early pacesetter Brodie Kostecki. The Erebus team basically ran out of sync with the #99, Kostecki in the car early in the session before handing over to co-driver David Russell towards the end.

Jack Le Brocq capped off a solid morning for Tickford with the eighth fastest time ahead of Will Davison and Tim Slade.

The #96 Brad Jones Racing entry, meanwhile, was back on track following its overnight rebuild after Chris Pither's Practice 2 crash.

Pither and Macauley Jones ended the session 26th and last.

There is a fourth hour-long practice session a 1:30pm local time today before qualifying takes place at 4:35pm.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Australia James Moffat
Ford Mustang GT 2'04.738
2 888 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Australia Garth Tander
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.982 0.243 0.243
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Australia Lee Holdsworth
Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.994 0.255 0.012
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Australia Craig Lowndes
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.010 0.272 0.016
5 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Tony D’Alberto
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.041 0.303 0.030
6 44 Australia James Courtney
Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.099 0.361 0.057
7 99 Brodie Kostecki
Australia David Russell
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.135 0.397 0.036
8 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Zak Best
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.154 0.416 0.019
9 17 Australia Will Davison
Australia Alex Davison
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.181 0.442 0.026
10 3 Australia Tim Slade
Australia Tim Blanchard
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.248 0.510 0.067
11 39 Broc Feeney
United Kingdom Russell Ingall
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.390 0.651 0.141
12 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Australia Dean Fiore
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.782 1.044 0.392
13 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Australia Dylan O’Keeffe
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.858 1.119 0.075
14 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Australia Matt Campbell
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.907 1.169 0.049
15 20 Australia Scott Pye
Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.925 1.186 0.017
16 26 Australia David Reynolds
Australia Luke Youlden
Ford Mustang GT 2'05.941 1.203 0.016
17 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Australia Kurt Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.107 1.368 0.165
18 8 Australia Nick Percat
Australia Dale Wood
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.163 1.424 0.056
19 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Australia Jonathon Webb
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.172 1.433 0.008
20 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Australia Warren Luff
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.314 1.575 0.142
21 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Jayden Ojeda
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.333 1.594 0.019
22 9 Australia Will Brown
Jack Perkins
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.427 1.688 0.093
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Australia David Wall
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.550 1.811 0.122
24 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Australia Michael Caruso
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.648 1.910 0.098
25 96 Australia Macauley Jones
New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 2'06.698 1.959 0.049
