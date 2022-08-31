Format locked in for Adelaide 500 return

The iconic event will return to the Supercars calendar for the first time since 2020 after a rollercoaster two years that saw it canned by the outgoing South Australian government and then revived by the newly-elected Premier earlier this year.

With the dates, supports and off-track entertainment already locked in, Supercars has now finalised the format.

Supercars will be on track all four days of the event, starting with a half-hour practice session on Thursday.

A second half-hour practice will follow on Saturday ahead of a qualifying session that will determine grid spots 11 onwards for Race 1.

There will be one last practice session on Saturday followed by a Top 10 Shootout to decide the first five rows and then the opening 250-kilometre race.

On the Sunday there will be another qualifying session, Top 10 Shootout and 250-kilometre race.

Each of the races will feature two compulsory stops and a 140-litre fuel drop.

The round will be run solely on the hard compound Dunlop control tyre, with crews starting the weekend with four sets of pre-marked tyres and eight sets of new rubber.

The pre-marked tyres will then be handed back before Saturday qualifying.

The Adelaide 500 will take place on December 1-4.