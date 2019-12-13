WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Race in
16 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / Bahrain / Breaking news

Senna didn't expect pole in "worst-case scenario" Bahrain

shares
comments
Senna didn't expect pole in "worst-case scenario" Bahrain
By:
Dec 13, 2019, 4:58 PM

Bruno Senna says he didn't expect the Rebellion to claim pole position for the FIA World Endurance Championship race in Bahrain, a track he described as the "worst-case scenario" for the Swiss privateer outfit.

Senna and Norman Nato topped qualifying for the 8 Hours of Bahrain on Friday, beating the #5 Ginetta G-60-LT-P1 of Charlie Robertson and Ben Hanley by 0.144s.

That result came despite the 1.12s difference between their respective success handicaps, borne out of Rebellion’s victory at the previous round in Shanghai.

Senna says even Rebellion was caught out by surprise by how qualifying panned out, having expected the two Ginettas cars to be much stronger than they turned out to be.

“We didn’t expect it to be on pole here,” Senna told Motorsport.com. “We were expected to be competitive, definitely not on pole. 

“Our race pace looks good as well, not sure it’s going to be quite as good as Shanghai. 

“Considering this track is a really almost worst case scenario for us, we are quite surprised to be where we are. 

“And we put ourselves in the best position for tomorrow from a qualifying perspective because we only used one set of tyre [in qualifying]. We are gonna push hard, hopefully we can stay where we start.”

“We expected [Ginetta] to be really close because they have big power. This is a power circuit but we know that they’ve been having few other issues, in FP1 they showed quite a few other issues. 

“It’s a tough game this one. We know it. Because last year already we had a tough game with the Toyota but this year at least we can race them and hopefully continue racing.”

Rebellion will “shine" in cooler conditions

Bahrain has returned to the WEC calendar this season after a year’s hiatus, but the six-hour race has been replaced by an eight-hour fixture.

This means the race would end at 11pm local time, with the majority of the running expected to take place after sunset.

Senna expects the cooler conditions that will prevail in the final three-quarters of the race to strongly suit the R-13’s characteristics.

“Our car is going to shine. I have a feeling that in the beginning of the race I might struggle a little bit and then towards the middle/end of the race, we are gonna be strong again.

"Luckily for us it’s a cooler race than it would be if it was during the day. And this plays into our hands.

“It’s a long race tomorrow, it’s eight hours, a lot can happen in eight hours. Today we had a bit of scare with our car [with a rear axle failure in FP3]. Luckily it was today not tomorrow, so hopefully we can stay clear.

“We need to have a clean race like we did in Shanghai with no issues. We are confident we can hang on at the sharp end.” 

Catch the 8 Hours of Bahrain LIVE on Motorsport.tv here. Some geo restrictions may apply.

 

Next article
Bahrain WEC: Senna, Nato Rebellion outpaces Ginetta for pole

Previous article

Bahrain WEC: Senna, Nato Rebellion outpaces Ginetta for pole

Next article

Aston "cannot allow" Porsche to win in Bahrain

Aston "cannot allow" Porsche to win in Bahrain
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Bahrain
Drivers Bruno Senna
Teams Rebellion Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Bahrain

Bahrain

12 Dec - 14 Dec
Race Starts in
16 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
07:00
15:00
FP2
Thu 12 Dec
Thu 12 Dec
11:30
19:30
FP3
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
03:20
11:20
Q1
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:00
17:00
Q2
Fri 13 Dec
Fri 13 Dec
09:30
17:30
Race
Sat 14 Dec
Sat 14 Dec
06:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

McLaughlin secures IndyCar test outing with Penske

3h
2
Supercars

Young drivers to share MSR Supercars seat

3
Formula 1

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

4
Formula 1

From Formula 1 exiles to part of the family

Latest videos

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - qualifying highlights 02:33
WEC
3h

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - qualifying highlights

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - promo 00:46
WEC

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain - promo

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing 00:38
WEC

Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype testing

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session 02:51
WEC

Peugeot 908: Sébastien Loeb testing session

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights 02:59
WEC

FIA WEC: 4 Hours of Shanghai - Race highlights

Latest news

Aston "cannot allow" Porsche to win in Bahrain
WEC

Aston "cannot allow" Porsche to win in Bahrain

Senna didn't expect pole in "worst-case scenario" Bahrain
WEC

Senna didn't expect pole in "worst-case scenario" Bahrain

Bahrain WEC: Senna, Nato Rebellion outpaces Ginetta for pole
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Senna, Nato Rebellion outpaces Ginetta for pole

Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022
WEC

Peugeot could make early Le Mans return in 2022

Di Resta insists WEC/DTM clashes "don't impact me"
WEC

Di Resta insists WEC/DTM clashes "don't impact me"

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.