Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

WEC

Aston Martin begins testing updated Valkyrie hypercar for 2027 WEC and IMSA

Aston Martin and THOR carried out three days of testing with the Valkyrie, as they prepare to use evo jokers for the first time to upgrade the car

Francesco Corghi
Published:
Aston Martin Valkyrie, Silverstone Test

Aston Martin Valkyrie, Test at Silverstone

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin is working on a number of updates for its Valkyrie LMH ahead of the car's third campaign in the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA SportsCar Championship in 2027

On Monday and Tuesday, the British manufacturer and its partner The Heart Of Racing carried out an initial rollout of the updated Valkyrie at the Hinton Airfield in the UK. This was followed by a first full-fledged test at the Silverstone circuit on Wednesday.

The non-hybrid prototype can be seen driven by works drivers, including Harry Tincknell, in a series of images released by the team.

Aston Martin painted the test car in a semi-camouflage livery, featuring green, black, light blue and blue chequered patterns. 

Aston Martin Valkyrie, Silverstone test

Aston Martin Valkyrie, Silverstone test

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

“Valkyrie – The Sound of Evolution” is the caption chosen by the Anglo-American team, a reference to the naturally-aspirated V12 engine - the sound of which became an instant hit with motorsport fans.

It's unclear what changes have been made to the car that made its championship debut in 2025. But team principal Ian James and Aston's senior management previously revealed that they would be using evo joker(s) to upgrade aerodynamics and other areas, once they had the necessary data to understand where to focus in order to unlock the Valkyrie's potential.

This is also indicated by the fact that Aston Martin and The Heart of Racing will continue testing in Austin on 9 September (where Ferrari and Genesis will also be on track) and in Aragon on 15 September, before carrying out three days of further running between October and November at the Windshear wind tunnel, where data and specifications for all the prototypes are recorded for final homologation.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Silverstone test

Aston Martin Valkyrie Silverstone test

Photo by: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin currently sits sixth in the WEC's manufacturers' standing, just one point adrift of its more experienced rival Alpine. In IMSA's GTP class, it sits fifth and last on the table by the virtue of campaigning only a single car.

The Valkyrie is set to face additional competition in the WEC next year with the arrival of Ford and McLaren, while Acura's impeding exit is set to leave just four manufacturers in IMSA's top class.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ligier announces first three customers for next-gen LMP2 car

Top Comments
More from
Francesco Corghi

Ford reveals its new LMDh car on track

WEC
WEC
Ford reveals its new LMDh car on track

Porsche backs Stephane Ratel over GT3's direction: "We don't want prototypes"

WEC
WEC
Porsche backs Stephane Ratel over GT3's direction: "We don't want prototypes"

Why GT3 may need a ‘rethink’ in line with WEC’s 2030 Hypercar refresh

WEC
WEC
Why GT3 may need a ‘rethink’ in line with WEC’s 2030 Hypercar refresh
More from
Harry Tincknell

Proton welcomes Mustang Sampling for 2024 IMSA Porsche 963

IMSA
IMSA
Daytona December testing
Proton welcomes Mustang Sampling for 2024 IMSA Porsche 963

Proton denied shot at beating Ferrari by “freak” belts issue

WEC
WEC
Fuji
Proton denied shot at beating Ferrari by “freak” belts issue

Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA GTP attack with Porsche LMDh

IMSA
IMSA
Bruni, Tincknell join Proton's IMSA GTP attack with Porsche LMDh
More from
Aston Martin Racing

Lance Stroll spotted driving ultra-rare £3million Aston Martin in Monaco

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Lance Stroll spotted driving ultra-rare £3million Aston Martin in Monaco

What to expect from Honda's long-awaited F1 power unit upgrade at Zandvoort

Formula 1
Formula 1
What to expect from Honda's long-awaited F1 power unit upgrade at Zandvoort

Why Aston Martin is a better destination on the F1 driver market than it seems

Formula 1
Why Aston Martin is a better destination on the F1 driver market than it seems

Latest news

Grading the class of F1 2026 so far

Formula 1
Grading the class of F1 2026 so far

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari called out by former F1 driver for "pretty sloppy" errors

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari called out by former F1 driver for "pretty sloppy" errors

Aston Martin begins testing updated Valkyrie hypercar for 2027 WEC and IMSA

WEC
WEC WEC
Aston Martin begins testing updated Valkyrie hypercar for 2027 WEC and IMSA

FIA to crack down on team collusion in Formula E from next season

Formula E
FE Formula E
London ePrix II
FIA to crack down on team collusion in Formula E from next season

Feature

Discover prime content

Why strategic variation makes WEC 2026 a fascinating watch

WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
Why strategic variation makes WEC 2026 a fascinating watch

How BMW adapted its Spa trick to win the Sao Paulo 6 Hours

WEC
Interlagos
By Gary Watkins
How BMW adapted its Spa trick to win the Sao Paulo 6 Hours

Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

General
By Maciej Hamera
Cars, stars, and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Why Le Mans wasn't a manufactured illusion

WEC
24 Hours of Le Mans
By Jason Swales
Why Le Mans wasn't a manufactured illusion
View more