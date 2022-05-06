Spa WEC: Pla secures maiden pole for Glickenhaus

The Frenchman posted a 2m02.771s aboard the solo Glickenhaus 007 LMH to claim the top spot by a couple of tenths from fellow countryman Matthieu Vaxiviere in the Alpine A480-Gibson.

The Glickenhaus and the Alpine, in which Vaxiviere recorded a 2m02.999s, outpaced the two Toyota GR010 Hybrids in the 10-minute prototype qualifying session.

Kamui Kobayashi’s best time of 2m03.087s just shaded Brendon Hartley’s 2m03.137s in the sister car as the two Toyotas took third and fourth positions.

The Glickenhaus and the Alpine both set their times on their first flying laps, while the two Toyota drivers were unable to post representative times when the Michelin tyres were at their best on the first lap.

Pla said: “I made a mistake at Turn 1 on the first flier: I braked a little bit late, missed the apex and had a bit of a moment on the exit, but the rest of the lap was quite good.

“Pole is great for the team: they have put a lot of effort into the programme with a low budget, people shouldn’t forget that.”

Watch the entire WEC Six Hours of Spa race live on Motorsport.tv (geo-restrictions may apply).

#83 AF Corse Oreca 07 - Gibson LMP2 : François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen, Alessio Rovera Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Alessio Rovera snatched LMP2 pole in the AF Corse team’s Pro/Am Oreca 07 right at the end of the of the session.

The Italian made a big improvement on his second set of Goodyear tyres to get down to a 2m04.246s, which was good enough to knock Robin Frijns in the fastest of the two WRT entries off the top spot.

A 2m04.290s from Frijns on his only flying lap was still good enough for the Dutchman to hang onto second position.

Filipe Albuquerque improved to third with a 2m04.451s in the best of the United Autosports Orecas on his second run. The late runs from Rovera and Albuquerque pushed Louis Deletraz in the Prema Oreca and Norman Nato in the second WRT car down to fourth and fifth respectively.

#91 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR 19 LMGTE Pro of Gianmaria Bruni, Richard Lietz Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Gianmaria Bruni snatched pole position in GTE Pro, his first in the WEC since the 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours, from Porsche teammate Michael Christensen on his final lap of qualifying.

The Italian got down to a 2m14.301s on his third flying lap to better the 2m14.481s Christensen set on his second lap.

Bruni’s final lap vaulted him from third position behind Nick Tandy’s Chevrolet Corvette C8.R onto the pole.

Tandy’s lost his first time lap to a track limits infraction and then posted a 2m14.606s on his third attempt.

Ferrari was closer to the pace than at the championship opener at Sebring in March, as Alessandro Pier Guidi took fourth position in the best of the AF Corse run 488 GTE Evos with a 2m15.102s, which was eight tenths off the ultimate pace.

Miguel Molina brought up the rear of the class with a time that was over a second shy of Bruni’s pole lap.

Ben Keating was on pole by a second and a half in GTE Am aboard his TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE. His 2m17.408s was set on his third lap, while Paul Dalla Lana got down to a 2m18.912s in the NorthWest AMR Vantage.

The Spa 6 Hours, round two of the 2022 WEC, begins at 13:00 local time in Belgium on Saturday.

WEC Spa 6 Hours - Qualifying results

Hypercar/LMP2:

GTE: