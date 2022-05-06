Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The second-generation Priaulx swapping the US for the world stage Next / Spa WEC: Pla secures maiden pole for Glickenhaus
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps Practice report

Spa WEC: Toyota leads the way with 1-2 in final practice

Toyota topped final free practice for this weekend’s round of the FIA World Endurance Championship at Spa when its two cars undertook their usual qualification simulations. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Spa WEC: Toyota leads the way with 1-2 in final practice

Kamui Kobayashi and Brendon Hartley blocked out the first two positions in the times when they went out on fresh rubber and with a low fuel load at the beginning of the 60-minute session on Friday afternoon. 

Hartley was initially fastest with a 2m03.427s in the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid before Kobayashi trumped it with a 2m03.225s to go fastest by two tenths in the #7 entry. 

It was the first time that one of the four cars in the Hypercar class had emerged quickest during practice for Saturday’s Spa 6 Hours. 

Kobayashi’s time was more than a second faster compared with the previous Hypercar benchmark, a 2m04.064s from Olivier Pla aboard the solo Glickenhaus 007 LMH in FP2.

Prema took top spot in LMP2 courtesy of a 2m04.254s, the fastest time in class of the weekend so far, from Louis Deletraz aboard the Italian team’s Oreca 07-Gibson. That left the Swiss just over a second behind Kobayashi’s session best. 

The grandfathered Alpine LMP1 claimed fourth position overall and third in Hypercar courtesy 2m04.790s from Andre Negrao, a second and a half off the pace after a Balance of Performance change for this race.

The #31 WRT Oreca that topped opening practice on Thursday morning took second in class on a 2m04.823s from Robin Frijns. 

That gave him a margin of just over a tenth from the sixth-placed United Autosports Oreca in which Filipe Albuquerque posted a 2m04.902s.

The best of the JOTA-entered Orecas claimed seventh with Will Stevens driving and the Team Penske entry in eighth courtesy Felipe Nasr’s best lap.

The Glickenhaus brought up the rear of the Hypercar field down in 15th place overall after Pipo Derani went off at Stavelot and beached the car early in the session. 

Porsche took the first two spots in GTE Pro with it pair of Manthey-run factory 911 RSR-19s.

Michael Christensen’s 2m13.102s put him nearly half a second up on teammate Gianmaria Bruni, who managed a 2m13.545s.

The best of the factory Ferrari 488 GT3 Evos run by AF Corse was another half a second in arrears, as Alessandro Pier Guidi posted a 2m14.103s in the #51 entry to just shade Miguel Molina in the sister car.  

Corvette Racing's Nick Tandy was just a tenth behind the second of the two Ferraris.

Mikkel Pedersen was fastest in GTE Am for the Project 1 Porsche team ahead of Harry Tincknell in the Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche.

Qualifying for Saturday’s Spa 6 Hours, round two of this year’s WEC, begins at 6.20pm local time on Friday.

WEC 6 Hours of Spa - FP3 results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 2'03.225
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Toyota GR010 - Hybrid HYPERCAR 2'03.427 0.202
3 9 Poland Robert Kubica
Switzerland Louis Deletraz
Italy Lorenzo Colombo
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.254 1.029
4 36 Brazil Andre Negrao
France Nicolas Lapierre
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
Alpine A480 HYPERCAR 2'04.790 1.565
5 31 Indonesia Sean Gelael
Netherlands Robin Frijns
Germany René Rast
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.823 1.598
6 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United States Will Owen
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.902 1.677
7 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.987 1.762
8 5 United States Dane Cameron
France Emmanuel Collard
Brazil Felipe Nasr
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.045 1.820
9 83 France François Perrodo
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Italy Alessio Rovera
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.173 1.948
10 10 Switzerland Nico Müller
Ireland Ryan Cullen
France Sébastien Bourdais
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.181 1.956
11 41 Portugal Rui Andrade
Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
France Norman Nato
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.219 1.994
12 1 France Lilou Wadoux
France Sébastien Ogier
France Charles Milesi
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.305 2.080
13 45 United States Steven Thomas
Australia James Allen
Austria Rene Binder
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.432 2.207
14 28 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen
United Arab Emirates Ed Jones
South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.511 2.286
15 708 France Olivier Pla
France Romain Dumas
Brazil Pipo Derani
Glickenhaus 007 LMH HYPERCAR 2'05.525 2.300
16 23 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Josh Pierson
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.556 2.331
17 34 Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United Kingdom Alex Brundle
Mexico Esteban Gutierrez
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'05.967 2.742
18 35 France Jean Baptiste Lahaye
France Matthieu Lahaye
France François Heriau
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'06.546 3.321
19 44 Slovakia Miro Konopka
Netherlands Tijmen van der Helm
Netherlands Bent Viscaal
Oreca 07 LMP2 2'07.045 3.820
20 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'13.102 9.877
21 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 2'13.545 10.320
22 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'14.103 10.878
23 52 Spain Miguel Molina
Italy Antonio Fuoco
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'14.172 10.947
24 64 United States Tommy Milner
United Kingdom Nick Tandy
Chevrolet Corvette C8.R LMGTE PRO 2'14.262 11.037
25 46 Italy Matteo Cairoli
Denmark Mikkel Pedersen
Switzerland Nicolas Leutwiler
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'15.351 12.126
26 77 Germany Christian Ried
United Kingdom Sebastian Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'15.970 12.745
27 33 United States Ben Keating
Portugal Henrique Chaves Jr.
Denmark Marco Sorensen
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'16.134 12.909
28 56 United States Brendan Iribe
United Kingdom Ollie Millroy
United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'16.298 13.073
29 88 United States Fred Poordad
United States Patrick Lindsey
Belgium Jan Heylen
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'16.313 13.088
30 21 France Simon Mann
Switzerland Christoph Ulrich
Finland Toni Vilander
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'16.600 13.375
31 777 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Japan Tomonobu Fujii
United Kingdom Charlie Fagg
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'16.710 13.485
32 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'16.844 13.619
33 85 Switzerland Rahel Frey
Denmark Michelle Gatting
Belgium Sarah Bovy
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'16.948 13.723
34 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom David Pittard
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 2'17.004 13.779
35 60 Italy Claudio Schiavoni
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'17.332 14.107
36 71 France Franck Dezoteux
France Pierre Ragues
France Gabriel Aubry
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'17.451 14.226
37 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
Italy Riccardo Pera
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE AM 2'17.531 14.306
View full results
shares
comments
The second-generation Priaulx swapping the US for the world stage
Previous article

The second-generation Priaulx swapping the US for the world stage
Next article

Spa WEC: Pla secures maiden pole for Glickenhaus

Spa WEC: Pla secures maiden pole for Glickenhaus
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Spa WEC: Pla secures maiden pole for Glickenhaus Spa-Francorchamps
Video Inside
WEC

Spa WEC: Pla secures maiden pole for Glickenhaus

Spa WEC: WRT LMP2 squad sets the pace in first practice Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Spa WEC: WRT LMP2 squad sets the pace in first practice

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Sebring Prime
WEC

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

More from
Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Toyota driver Lopez accepts blame for Sebring 1000 Miles WEC crash Sebring
Video Inside
WEC

Toyota driver Lopez accepts blame for Sebring 1000 Miles WEC crash

Toyota not surprised by poor Sebring WEC qualifying showing Sebring
WEC

Toyota not surprised by poor Sebring WEC qualifying showing

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio Prime
WEC

Why Jose Maria Lopez isn’t motivated by emulating Fangio

Latest news

Spa WEC: Pla secures maiden pole for Glickenhaus
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Spa WEC: Pla secures maiden pole for Glickenhaus

Spa WEC: Toyota leads the way with 1-2 in final practice
WEC WEC

Spa WEC: Toyota leads the way with 1-2 in final practice

The second-generation Priaulx swapping the US for the world stage
WEC WEC

The second-generation Priaulx swapping the US for the world stage

Spa WEC: Penske LMP2 leads Glickenhaus in second practice
WEC WEC

Spa WEC: Penske LMP2 leads Glickenhaus in second practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.