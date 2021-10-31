Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Davidson to retire from racing after Bahrain WEC finale
WEC News

Yifei Ye secures Porsche Asia contract ahead of potential LMDh seat

By:

Le Mans 24 Hours LMP2 star Yifei Ye has landed a manufacturer contract with Porsche's Asia arm aimed at securing him a drive in the German marque's forthcoming LMDh prototype. 

Yifei Ye secures Porsche Asia contract ahead of potential LMDh seat

The 21-year-old Chinese racer has been named as a Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific 'selected driver' after a year in which he won the both the Asian and European Le Mans Series and narrowly missed out on a Le Mans class victory. 

The deal means Ye will receive funding towards his 2022 racing programme, which Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific boss Alex Gibot explained would be tailored to preparing him for a potential drive in the forthcoming Porsche LMDh programme straddling the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in North America.

"When we see the potential of Yifei, the target for us at Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific has to be to get him into LMDh in 2023," Gibot told Motorsport.com.

"We will reveal the programme for Yifei at a later stage, but we are working to give him the best environment to convince the people at the Porsche factory who need to be convinced to have him in the LMDh from 2023.

"Having Yifei as our selected driver is super-exciting from the sporting point of view, but also on the promotional side: to have the possibility to leverage the brand in China, Porsche's biggest market since 2015, with such a local talent is amazing."

Yifei Ye, Porsche Asia

Yifei Ye, Porsche Asia

Photo by: Porsche

Gibot suggested that Ye's programme is likely to be in Europe because of the uncertainties over international travel in Asia as a result of the COVID pandemic.

But he wouldn't be drawn on "which championship or which category" it will be in.

Ye won the ELMS with the Belgian WRT team, sharing an ORECA-Gibson 07 with Robert Kubica and Louis Deletraz.

They were on course for victory in P2 at Le Mans until the final lap when the engine cut out on Ye as he passed under the Dunlop Bridge. 

Ye said on the announcement from Porsche on Sunday: "It’s a huge milestone in my career to be teaming up with a manufacturer and sportscar brand such as Porsche. 

"Motorsport is in Porsche’s DNA and it’s incredibly well known for driver development, which I plan to utilise to get myself in the best shape possible.

"I started endurance racing this year, and after winning Asian and European Le Mans Series, my clear goal is to enter LMDh with Porsche in 2023 and to be the first Chinese driver to win an FIA world championship and Le Mans.”

Porsche Motorsport Asia Pacific named its first selected driver in Alessio Picariello ahead of the 2020 season. 

The initial plan was for the Belgian to race in the GT World Challenge Asia last year, but the cancellation of the series forced a rethink. 

He was subsequently placed with the Dempsey-Proton team in the ELMS, winning the GTE title with team boss Christian Ried and Michele Beretta.

This year 28-year-old Picariello made his debuts in the 24-hour enduros at Le Mans and Nurburgring with the Chinese entrant Absolute Racing and Falken Motorsport squads respectively, and has also contested two WEC rounds with Dempsey-Proton.

Gibot explained that "developing young drivers is a priority for Porsche Motor Sport Asia Pacific"

"We like to cultivate young talent and five years ago set up the Porsche China Junior programme and we now have the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia talent pool, so the next step was to support a driver internationally," he said. 

Ye will also receive coaching from long-time Porsche factory driver Sascha Maassen, as well as physical fitness and media training.

shares
comments

Related video

Davidson to retire from racing after Bahrain WEC finale
Previous article

Davidson to retire from racing after Bahrain WEC finale
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Davidson to retire from racing after Bahrain WEC finale Bahrain
WEC

Davidson to retire from racing after Bahrain WEC finale

Ferrari: WEC titles "handed to Porsche on a plate" without BoP change Bahrain
WEC

Ferrari: WEC titles "handed to Porsche on a plate" without BoP change

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Latest news

Yifei Ye secures Porsche Asia contract ahead of potential LMDh seat
WEC WEC

Yifei Ye secures Porsche Asia contract ahead of potential LMDh seat

Davidson to retire from racing after Bahrain WEC finale
WEC WEC

Davidson to retire from racing after Bahrain WEC finale

Ferrari: WEC titles "handed to Porsche on a plate" without BoP change
WEC WEC

Ferrari: WEC titles "handed to Porsche on a plate" without BoP change

Bahrain WEC: Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez head Toyota 1-2
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Bahrain WEC: Conway, Kobayashi, Lopez head Toyota 1-2

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood Prime

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

Team WRT has been at the forefront of GT racing for years and made a successful move to prototypes for 2021, capped by an LMP2 win on its Le Mans debut. It could've been even better had the race been one lap shorter, when its cars ran 1-2, but the stranger-than-fiction reality has spurred the team to reach greater heights.

Le Mans
Oct 16, 2021
Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked Prime

Why Toyota's Le Mans victory was not as simple as it looked

Toyota scored its fourth Le Mans 24 Hours victory and a 1-2, with the #7 car of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez beating the #8. But although it looked straightforward from the outside, Toyota faced serious problem that had to be solved with some quick-thinking and ingenuity.

Le Mans
Aug 24, 2021
What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far Prime

What we've learned from the Le Mans 24 Hours so far

The new dawn for the FIA World Endurance Championship has arrived at Le Mans, as Hypercars prepare to duel for victory in the world's oldest endurance race. Motorsport.com picks out the 10 things we have learned in the build up to the race.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide Prime

Le Mans 2021: The team-by-team guide

After a two-month delay due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours is set to get underway with the start of the Hypercar era at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2021
Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse? Prime

Can Toyota's #7 crew break its Le Mans curse?

One Toyota, normally with the number 7 on the side, always seems to attract the bad luck in the Le Mans 24 Hours. Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez are hoping for a change in fortune this time around, but face significantly more unknowns than in recent years

Le Mans
Aug 19, 2021
Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow Prime

Why Glickenhaus should be taken seriously on its Le Mans bow

Many were quick to dismiss Glickenhaus when the boutique American sportscar firm's entry into the top class of the Le Mans 24 Hours was announced. It's all-new LMH racer, powered by an engine built by a rally specialist, goes in as the underdog against Toyota but the mathematical odds suggest that it has more than just a faint hope of success.

Le Mans
Aug 18, 2021
How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car Prime

How 1971's benchmark Le Mans team lost with the best car

The JW Automotive Engineering team won twice at the Le Mans 24 Hours with ageing Fords and was considered the heavy favourite to add more victories to its tally after partnering with Porsche. But despite being armed with the all-conquering 917, this formidable combination was never as successful in real life as on the big screen.

Le Mans
Aug 15, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.