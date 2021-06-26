Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Safari WRC: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers
WRC / Rally Kenya News

Safari WRC: Neuville relieved with rally lead after wet weather gamble

By:
, News editor

Thierry Neuville is relieved to escape a chaotic rain hit end to Saturday’s stages with his Safari Rally lead intact after throwing caution to the wind in treacherous conditions.

Safari WRC: Neuville relieved with rally lead after wet weather gamble

The Hyundai Motorsport driver produced an impressive display as rain lashed the final stage of the day in Kenya, causing havoc for the leading contenders.

Neuville had a 35s lead heading into the 31.04km stage but determined to maintain his lead, he pushed on, delivering a risky drive while rivals slowed and hit trouble.

The Belgian cut a frustrated figure at the stage end thinking he had lost his lead having faced the worst of the conditions. However, he was surprised to learn he had in fact increased his advantage over Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta to 57.4s as the Japanese driver tackled the slippery roads.

Having led the rally, held on Kenya’s brutal gravel roads, since Stage 2 on Friday, the 33-year-old is determined to deliver a victory tomorrow, his first since the Monte Carlo Rally in January 2020.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

“I am relieved to be in the lead of Safari Rally Kenya after the final stage we faced today; it doesn’t matter by how much, keeping the position was the most important thing today,” said Neuville.

“We have pushed hard over the past two days to be in front, so I fought hard and refused to lose the position.

“I knew that other drivers had rain in the stage, but I was already in wet conditions after only 3km.

"I realised that I was losing time already there, and that it could only get worse. I was determined to keep driving as fast as I could, even in the four or five sections where there was a heavy downpour.

“Keeping the car on the road wasn’t easy but we managed it - and we can now focus on the final day.

“It’s going to be another rough one, but I enjoyed those stages in the recce, so I hope we can have a trouble-free run and secure the win.”

While Neuville managed to avoid a slip up in the sudden rain storm, teammate Ott Tanak was less fortunate.

Holding third and closing in on second-placed Katsuta, Tanak’s charge was thwarted when his heated windscreen failed, forcing him to pull over and manually clear his misted up screen.

The stoppage resulted in the 2019 WRC champion losing a minute, handing Toyota’s Sebastien Ogier third place by 1m05s heading into Sunday’s final five stages.

“It started to rain quite soon after we started the stage, and unfortunately my side of the windscreen heater was not working,” said Tanak.

“I had to ask Martin where the road goes but we couldn’t do that for 30kms in slippery conditions. We had to stop, clean and try to figure things out.

“The stage took a long time, and it was complicated. Tomorrow is demanding, and from the team’s perspective it’s important to finish, so we keep focused on the job in hand.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Safari WRC: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers

Previous article

Safari WRC: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

2
Formula 1

Ben Edwards to step down as Channel 4 F1 commentator in the UK

3
MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

4
MotoGP

Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race

35 min
5
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes

Latest news
Safari WRC: Neuville relieved with rally lead after wet weather gamble
WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville relieved with rally lead after wet weather gamble

32m
Safari WRC: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers
Video Inside
WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers

2 h
Safari WRC: Neuville extends Kenya lead after brush with wildlife
Video Inside
WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville extends Kenya lead after brush with wildlife

9 h
Safari WRC: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement
Video Inside
WRC

Safari WRC: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement

21 h
Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month
WRC

Hyundai set for WRC restructure as team manager departs next month

22 h
Latest videos
Safari Rally Kenya: Saturday Afternoon Highlights 01:52
WRC
1 h

Safari Rally Kenya: Saturday Afternoon Highlights

Safari Rally Kenya: Saturday Morning Highlights 01:51
WRC
7 h

Safari Rally Kenya: Saturday Morning Highlights

Safari Rally Kenya: Friday Afternoon Highlights 01:52
WRC
Jun 25, 2021

Safari Rally Kenya: Friday Afternoon Highlights

Safari Rally Kenya: Friday Morning Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 25, 2021

Safari Rally Kenya: Friday Morning Highlights

Safari Rally Kenya: SS1 Highlights 01:51
WRC
Jun 24, 2021

Safari Rally Kenya: SS1 Highlights

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Safari WRC: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers Rally Kenya
Video Inside
WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers

Safari WRC: Neuville extends Kenya lead after brush with wildlife Rally Kenya
Video Inside
WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville extends Kenya lead after brush with wildlife

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime
WRC

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

Thierry Neuville More from
Thierry Neuville
Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability Rally Italy
WRC

Neuville defends Hyundai WRC reliability

Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota Rally Italy
WRC

Neuville: Italy important to "keep pressure high" on Toyota

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 20-11 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 20-11

Trending Today

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is it called the Styrian Grand Prix? Second Austrian F1 race explained

Ben Edwards to step down as Channel 4 F1 commentator in the UK
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ben Edwards to step down as Channel 4 F1 commentator in the UK

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes

Watkins Glen IMSA: Taylor snatches pole, leads Acura 1-2
IMSA IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Taylor snatches pole, leads Acura 1-2

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win Prime

Remembering Colin McRae’s final WRC win

The Safari Rally returns to the World Rally Championship this weekend for the first time since 2002 - when crowd favourite Colin McRae set aside the maximum attack style for which he was renowned to deliver a textbook third win.

WRC
Jun 23, 2021
How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2 Prime

How Hyundai's broken record gave Toyota a special Sardinia 1-2

For the second WRC gravel rally in a row, a promising Friday for Hyundai turned into desolation as Toyota gratefully picked up the pieces. This time it was championship leader Sebastien Ogier who took full advantage after Ott Tanak and Dani Sordo retired to score a memorable victory, having swept the road on the first two days

WRC
Jun 7, 2021
Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel Prime

Why there's no easy fix for Hyundai's operational Achilles Heel

Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo was vocal in his criticism of his team's tyre choices on Rally Croatia and declared that he "had better move my ass and solve it". Doing so will be vital to getting Hyundai's 2021 WRC title hopes back on track, but finding the root of the problem won't be the work of a moment

WRC
Apr 28, 2021
How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia Prime

How Ogier survived road crash drama to triumph in Croatia

Sebastien Ogier was already in an incredibly tight fight at Rally Croatia before a surprise collision with public road traffic at the start of the final day. But the defending champion held his nerve to take a narrow victory and create further World Rally Championship history

WRC
Apr 26, 2021
Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads Prime

Why WRC's hybrid path could leave it at a crossroads

With all three major manufacturers committing to the World Rally Championship’s hybrid era from 2022, the future of the series is assured for now, but it could lead to trickier twists and turns further down the road

WRC
Apr 1, 2021
How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally Prime

How Tanak froze out the competition at the Arctic Rally

Ott Tanak made up for a disastrous Monte Carlo Rally by leading all the way on the snow-kissed stages of the Arctic Rally Finland and in the process hit back at an event Toyota had been expected to dominate…

WRC
Mar 1, 2021
What to look out for in the 2021 WRC Prime

What to look out for in the 2021 WRC

As the 2021 World Rally Championship prepares to launch amid tight COVID-19 restrictions in Monte Carlo, here are the eight things unrelated to the pandemic that you should keep an eye on this year

WRC
Jan 21, 2021
Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021 Prime

Evans on the talking points of WRC 2021

He came close to the title last year, and now Toyota's Elfyn Evans gives his verdict on what to expect from 2021 as the World Rally Championship prepares to reconvene for the Monte Carlo season opener.

WRC
Jan 20, 2021

Latest news

Safari WRC: Neuville relieved with rally lead after wet weather gamble
WRC WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville relieved with rally lead after wet weather gamble

Safari WRC: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville survives rain storm to lead as Tanak suffers

Safari WRC: Neuville extends Kenya lead after brush with wildlife
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Safari WRC: Neuville extends Kenya lead after brush with wildlife

Safari WRC: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Safari WRC: Evans rues clumsy error in “painful” retirement

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.