Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return
World Superbike News

WSBK star Davies announces retirement from racing

By:
, News Editor

Chaz Davies has announced his retirement from motorcycle racing, bringing down the curtain on a decade-long spell in the World Superbike championship.

WSBK star Davies announces retirement from racing

Davies, 34, made the revelation in an exceptional press conference on Thursday evening ahead of this weekend’s Jerez WSBK round.

It follows the crash in which he sustained two broken ribs in the Superpole race of last weekend’s Barcelona round, the latest setback in a tough season with the satellite Go Eleven Ducati outfit.

Davies bows out of WSBK as one of the championship’s most successful riders of recent years, the Welshman having scored 32 races wins since his 2012 debut and finishing runner-up in the standings in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

After taking the World Supersport title in 2011 with the ParkinGO squad, Davies stepped up to WSBK the following season with the same team aboard a satellite Aprilia, winning his first race that season at the Nurburgring.

For 2013, Davies switched to the factory BMW outfit, scoring a further three wins on his way to fifth in the standings, earning himself a call-up to the reorganised Ducati works team for 2014 on board the Bologna firm’s twin-cylinder 1199 Panigale R.

 

That marked the start of a seven-season stint with the Feel Racing-run team in which he was often Jonathan Rea’s closest competitor during the Kawasaki rider's pomp, with the highlight being the run of six consecutive victories he scored at the end of the 2016 campaign.

However, the introduction of the MotoGP-influenced Ducati V4 R for 2019 saw Davies relegated to a supporting role as his teammate Alvaro Bautista established himself as the manufacturer’s main title hope and Davies slipped to sixth overall, his worst result since 2014.

Davies likewise failed to assert himself over new teammate Scott Redding in the first part of a coronavirus-affected 2020 campaign, and Ducati took the decision to promote Italian youngster Michael Ruben Rinaldi to the factory team for 2021 in a straight swap with Davies.

 

Despite guarantees of parity with Ducati’s works bikes at the Go Eleven outfit, Davies has been dogged by injury this year, hurting his shoulder with two crashes in the third round of the season at Misano.

Davies declared he was back to full fitness in the aftermath of this month’s Magny-Cours round, only to be eliminated in a collision with the Puccetti Kawasaki of Lucas Mahias during the early stages of the Superpole race next time out at Barcelona, resulting in two broken ribs.

Read Also:

Ahead of this weekend’s Jerez round, Davies sits 12th in the riders’ standings, one place behind fellow satellite Ducati runner Axel Bassani. His last podium finish came in May's Estoril round.

Davies bows out of motorcycle racing as the seventh-most successful rider in WSBK history in terms of race wins, behind only Rea and Tom Sykes among currently active riders. His 28 wins on Ducati machinery put him only behind WSBK legends Carl Fogarty and Troy Bayliss.

Ducati WSBK all-time race winners:

Pos. Rider Wins Titles
1 United Kingdom Carl Fogarty 55 1994, 1995, 1998, 1999
2 Australia Troy Bayliss 52 2001, 2006, 2008
3 United Kingdom Chaz Davies 28  
4 United States Doug Polen 26 1991, 1992
5 France Raymond Roche 23 1990
6 Spain Carlos Checa 22 2011
7 Australia Troy Corser 16 1996
8 Japan Noriyuki Haga 16  
9 United Kingdom Neil Hodgson 16 2003
10 Spain Alvaro Bautista 16  

Davies is also a veteran of 73 starts in grand prix racing across the 125, 250cc and MotoGP classes, making four starts in the premier category as an injury substitute in 2007 at the Pramac d’Antin Ducati squad (below).

His strong performances for Ducati's factory WSBK squad led to persistent speculation of a return to the grand prix arena with the Italian marque, but such a move never materialised.

 

shares
comments
Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return

Previous article

Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway

2 h
2
Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

20 h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

1 h
Latest news
WSBK star Davies announces retirement from racing
WSBK

WSBK star Davies announces retirement from racing

30m
Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return
WSBK

Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return

4 h
Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK
Video Inside
WSBK

Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK

8 h
Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round
Video Inside
WSBK

Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round

Sep 22, 2021
Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista
WSBK

Honda podium a just reward for improvement, says Bautista

Sep 21, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez 00:55
World Superbike
2 h

WSBK: Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez

WSBK: Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez round 00:40
World Superbike
Sep 22, 2021

WSBK: Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez round

WSBK: Sykes to remain in hospital after 00:45
World Superbike
Sep 21, 2021

WSBK: Sykes to remain in hospital after "severe concussion"

WSBK: Defying Ducati tyre advice key to Rinaldi's Barcelona win 00:53
World Superbike
Sep 21, 2021

WSBK: Defying Ducati tyre advice key to Rinaldi's Barcelona win

WSBK: Rea 'disappointed' to lose points lead to Razgatlioglu 00:48
World Superbike
Sep 20, 2021

WSBK: Rea 'disappointed' to lose points lead to Razgatlioglu

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return Jerez
World Superbike

Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return

Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK Jerez
Video Inside
World Superbike

Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Chaz Davies More from
Chaz Davies
Davies in doubt for Jerez after breaking ribs in Barcelona crash Barcelona
Video Inside
World Superbike

Davies in doubt for Jerez after breaking ribs in Barcelona crash

WSBK stars blast yellow flag rule for "ruining" qualifying Estoril
World Superbike

WSBK stars blast yellow flag rule for "ruining" qualifying

Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies
World Superbike

Go Eleven Ducati reveals new livery for Davies

Trending Today

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: People 'hypocritical' over Monza F1 crash walkaway

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda reveals fast-tracked F1 power unit upgrade introduced at Spa

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

Latest news

WSBK star Davies announces retirement from racing
World Superbike World Superbike

WSBK star Davies announces retirement from racing

Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return
World Superbike World Superbike

Baz expecting "nothing" on his World Superbike return

Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Laverty replaces injured Sykes at BMW for Jerez WSBK

Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Baz replaces injured Davies for Jerez World Superbike round

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.