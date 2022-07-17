Tickets Subscribe
Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu boosts title hopes with treble
World Superbike / Donington Park Race report

Donington WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again, Redding on podium

Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu eased to a straightforward World Superbike victory in the Superpole race at Donington Park, as Scott Redding registered his first podium finish as a BMW rider.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
From third on the grid, Razgatlioglu once again grabbed the holeshot heading into the first corner ahead of Kawasaki pair Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes, and was never headed again in the 10-lap contest.

The reigning champion had pulled out a gap of eight tenths of a second over nearest pursuer Rea inside three laps, and by the time he took the chequered flag he had built a margin of 1.089 seconds for his third win of the season.

Rea finished a comfortable second, but the real interest in the closing stages was in the battle for third between Redding and Lowes, with the BMW rider having passed Lowes at the start.

Lowes was able to stick close behind his rival and finally launched an attack into the Fogarty Esses on lap eight, only for Redding to respond immediately by going up the inside into the Melbourne hairpin.

Their battle continued for two more corners, as Lowes repassed into the final Goddard left-hander only for Redding to use the superior straightline speed of his BMW to take the place back going into Redgate.

Redding was in the clear thereafter, taking his first podium of a tough season so far, while Lowes had to switch his focus to an attacking Alvaro Bautista, who had opted for the harder SC0 rear tyre on his Ducati.

Bautista managed to pass Lowes into the Fogarty Esses on the last lap for fourth place, limiting the damage to his championship lead - which now stands at 13 points ahead of Sunday afternoon's final race.

Lowes had to be content with fifth in the end ahead of the second factory Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Iker Lecuona was seventh for Honda after passing Andrea Locatelli's Yamaha, while the final point for ninth place went to the Bonovo BMW of Loris Baz.

Honda's other factory rider Xavi Vierge was caught up in an incident at Goddards with McAMS Yamaha wildcard Tarran Mackenzie on lap five.

The other wildcard in the field, Peter Hickman, was 16th on his FHO Racing BMW.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 10
2 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 10 1.089
3 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
BMW 10 3.889
4 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Ducati 10 4.970
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 10 5.244
6 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 10 6.282
7 7 Spain Iker Lecuona
Honda 10 8.665
8 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 10 10.445
9 76 France Loris Baz
BMW 10 10.802
10 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 10 12.491
11 5 Germany Philipp Oettli
Ducati 10 12.558
12 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 10 18.053
13 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Kawasaki 10 21.933
14 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 10 24.090
15 97 Spain Xavi Vierge
Honda 10 24.540
16 10 United Kingdom Peter Hickman
BMW 10 26.834
17 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 10 27.400
18 37 Ukraine Illia Mykhalchyk
BMW 10 27.958
19 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
Honda 10 29.595
20 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado
Honda 10 29.653
21 2 Italy Roberto Tamburini
Yamaha 10 30.394
22 29 San Marino Luca Bernardi
Ducati 10 30.658
23 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 10 30.681
24 52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig
Kawasaki 10 32.678
95 United Kingdom Tarran Mackenzie
Yamaha 0
View full results
