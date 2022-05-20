Aiming to score a first victory of the 2022 season, Razgatlioglu ended the day two tenths quicker than the rest of the field, clocking his best time of 1m36.390s with just five minutes left in the afternoon session.

Like Razgatlioglu, Bautista was also able to make a late improvement in second practice and catapulted himself to second place, with Jonathan Rea ending up more than a tenth behind him in third hi s factory Kawasaki.

Rea’s time was actually good enough for only fourth in the combined order of the day, with FP1 pacesetter Garrett Gerloff having lapped fractionally quicker on his GRT Yamaha in the morning.

Someway behind the leading quartet, Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished fifth on the factory Ducati with a time of 1m37.189s, edging out his Yamaha counterpart Andrea Locatelli by 0.012s.

Xaxi Vierge was Honda’s top representative in seventh, albeit almost a second off the pace, with Loris Baz again leading BMW’s charge on the satellite Bonovo MGM bike as he set the eight-quickest time of the day.

Completing the top 10 were Vierge’s teammate Iker Lecuona and Lucas Mahias on the Puccetti Kawasaki bike.

Alex Lowes had a low-key outing on the second of the factory Kawasaki bikes, finishing 10th and 11th in the two sessions with a best time of 1m37.483s.

BMW’s Scott Redding finished right behind Lowes in 11th and 12th places, the two separated by just 0.004s in the afternoon running.

Redding will be the sole representative for the factory BMW team for the remainder of the week after his teammate Michael van der Mark suffered a fracture in his hip during a crash in morning practice.

Estoril WSBK - FP2 results:

Estoril WSBK - FP1 results: