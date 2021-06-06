Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck
ARCA / Chicagoland Race report

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

By:

Chase Briscoe entered Saturday’s ARCA West race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway to learn, which he did and came away with a lot more.

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Briscoe qualified third, grabbed the lead on Lap 1 and never relinquished it, holding off Dylan Lupton by 3.110 seconds in overtime to win the General Tire 200, his first series victory.

Briscoe, a rookie in the NASCAR Cup Series, had never competed at the Sonoma road course before and was hoping to gain some valuable experience prior to Sunday’s Cup race.

Despite a fairly mild first half of the race, Briscoe was forced to hold on to his lead through four restarts in the final 12 laps, the last one a two-lap overtime dash to the finish.

Read Also:

“This was one the track more than any other that I hoped I could run something since I had never been out here,” Briscoe, 26, said. “It’s one thing to learn an oval on the go, but a road course is definitely challenging and this is the only track on the (Cup) schedule that I’ve never been to.

“Glad they had an ARCA race and glad that (team owner) Chad Bryant allowed us to bring a car out here because I did feel I learned a lot. I couldn’t imagine just showing up tomorrow and Lap 1 was my first time seeing the race track.

“That would have been pretty challenging.”

While Briscoe has had a difficult rookie season in Cup – he earned his first top-10 finish two weeks ago at the Circuit of the Americas – he cherished the opportunity to visit Victory Lane.

“I wish it was a little harder to win, but anytime you can win, it’s a good deal,” he said. “I was glad to be able to check that box this year, to win a race. That’s something I’ve been able to do the last eight or nine years.

“I wish it was a Cup race. I wish I could have won the Xfinity race last week at Charlotte. Regardless, to be able to win a race is a big deal, no matter what level you’re at. There’s always a couple guys you got to beat.”

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang HighPoint.com

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang HighPoint.com

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Saturday, one of those guys was Lupton, who has competed in all three NASCAR national series and has two previous wins in K&N Pro Series West (now ARCA West).

Lupton finally got into position to challenge Briscoe for the lead on the final three restarts, but Briscoe had little trouble pulling away.

“Overall, it was a good day. We wanted one spot better, but Chase was really good out there, obviously,” Lupton, 27, said. “I think we were really solid except for that carousel but unfortunately that leads on to the longest straightaway on the track. We really struggled there.

“The second half of the race we had some motor issues and on the restarts it took everything I had just to keep my position. I want to thank all the guys at (Bill McAnally Racing), not only for giving me a great car but also this opportunity to come out here.”

P.J. Pedroncelli finished third, Cole Moore was fourth and Todd Souza rallied to complete the top-five.

Souza actually grabbed the lead on Lap 1 but was black-flagged for jumping the start of the race. He had to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road which sent him to the rear of the field.

shares
comments

Related video

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck

Previous article

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck
Load comments

About this article

Series ARCA , NASCAR Cup
Event Chicagoland
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty

2
FIA F2

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure

3
Formula 1

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory

4
Formula 1

Leclerc lost race lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch

20h
5
Formula 1

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner

Latest news
In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win
ARCA

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Jun 6, 2021
Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck
ARCA

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck

Apr 24, 2021
ARCA driver Taylor Gray hospitalized, Truck debut on hold
ARCA

ARCA driver Taylor Gray hospitalized, Truck debut on hold

Apr 8, 2021
Ty Gibbs kicks off double-duty Phoenix weekend with ARCA win
ARCA

Ty Gibbs kicks off double-duty Phoenix weekend with ARCA win

Mar 13, 2021
ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021
ARCA

ARCA East leader Max Gutiérrez looking for 2-0 start in 2021

Feb 26, 2021
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win Sonoma
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Truex: Larson just "drove by me" on way to Sonoma win

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win Sonoma
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson and Hendrick continue to dominate with Sonoma win

Reddick charges back into playoff contention Sonoma
NASCAR Cup

Reddick charges back into playoff contention

Trending Today

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 stewards should have rethink after "unfair" penalty

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure
FIA F2 FIA F2

Vips: Baku F2 sprint win redemption for Bahrain gearbox failure

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez came close to retiring car before late Baku victory

Leclerc lost race lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc lost race lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas still committed to Formula 1, says Steiner

Latest news

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win
ARCA ARCA

In his Sonoma debut, Chase Briscoe cruises to ARCA West win

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck
ARCA ARCA

Corey Heim wins Talladega ARCA race marred by fiery wreck

ARCA driver Taylor Gray hospitalized, Truck debut on hold
ARCA ARCA

ARCA driver Taylor Gray hospitalized, Truck debut on hold

Ty Gibbs kicks off double-duty Phoenix weekend with ARCA win
ARCA ARCA

Ty Gibbs kicks off double-duty Phoenix weekend with ARCA win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.