Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
43 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Q1 in
02 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
28 Seconds
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Automotive / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network launches Motor1.com Indonesia

shares
comments
Motorsport Network launches Motor1.com Indonesia

id.motor1.com kicks off the expansion of the Automotive platforms in Asia.

Motorsport Network, the integrated digital platform that is the global destination for automotive and motorsport fans, is delighted to extend the global roll-out program of its premier digital automotive platform with the addition of an 11th edition of Motor1.com.

The Motor1.com global network is one-of-a-kind in automotive journalism as the only brand that operates in so many different regions around the world. Together, the Motor1.com network of sites attracts 30 million monthly visits and features more than 50 expert new car reviews each month.

In the four years since Motor1.com was originally launched, it has grown to become the largest global automotive platform in the world, operating locally focused and independent editions in 11 countries and 10 languages.

Filippo Salza, President of Automotive at Motorsport Network said: "The automotive industry plays an important role in the Indonesian economy with multiple production centers of major international car makers, approximately 1 million cars sold per year and a great passion for motoring. We are excited to launch our 11th edition of Motor1.com, the first in Asia, in such a context and are looking forward to continuing to expand our automotive platforms in the next months entering new markets and launching editions as part of our growth strategy."

Bima Said, Indonesia Country Director at Motorsport Network added: "We are extremely delighted to release the Motorsport Network in Indonesia. By launching id.motor1.com alongside id.motorsport.com, we will provide the most comprehensive coverage for all racing and automotive fans across the archipelago. There are many passionate fans here and we are keen to deliver the best local and international content when it comes to automotive."

About Motor1.com

Motor1.com is the largest global automotive platform that attracts new and used car buyers as well as car enthusiasts. We focus on everything automotive: cars, sports cars, supercars, sedans, SUVs and trucks, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and original video across 10 editions written in 9 languages.

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network is the destination for millions of automotive and racing fans. We fuel their passion with tomorrow's stories today and offer access and experiences no one else can. We sit at the heart of the world's automotive and racing industries at a time of exciting transformation and enormous potential and through our integrated digital ecosystem, we're unlocking more opportunities and experiences for our fans. Together, we're shaping a community that offers incredible personalised experiences and is opening up the world of cars and racing to the next generation of fans.

Stroll: Mercedes shareholding “transformational” for Aston Martin

Previous article

Stroll: Mercedes shareholding “transformational” for Aston Martin
Load comments

About this article

Series Automotive

Trending Today

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc

Ricciardo: Portimao lessons will help Renault in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Portimao lessons will help Renault in Turkey

Live: Follow Turkish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Turkish GP practice as it happens

Valencia MotoGP: Nakagami sets FP1 pace ahead of Yamahas
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Valencia MotoGP: Nakagami sets FP1 pace ahead of Yamahas

Crutchlow joins Yamaha as MotoGP test rider for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow joins Yamaha as MotoGP test rider for 2021

Pirelli investigating Hamilton's rear tyre vibration issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli investigating Hamilton's rear tyre vibration issue

Latest news

Motorsport Network launches Motor1.com Indonesia
Auto Automotive / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network launches Motor1.com Indonesia

Stroll: Mercedes shareholding “transformational” for Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: Mercedes shareholding “transformational” for Aston Martin

Gordon Murray reveals new £2million T.50 supercar
Auto Automotive / Breaking news

Gordon Murray reveals new £2million T.50 supercar

Lamborghini reveals 830bhp Essenza SCV12 track-only hypercar
Video Inside
Auto Automotive / Breaking news

Lamborghini reveals 830bhp Essenza SCV12 track-only hypercar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as track surface causes havoc

3h

Latest news

Motorsport Network launches Motor1.com Indonesia
Auto

Motorsport Network launches Motor1.com Indonesia

Stroll: Mercedes shareholding “transformational” for Aston Martin
Formula 1

Stroll: Mercedes shareholding “transformational” for Aston Martin

Gordon Murray reveals new £2million T.50 supercar
Auto

Gordon Murray reveals new £2million T.50 supercar

Lamborghini reveals 830bhp Essenza SCV12 track-only hypercar
Auto

Lamborghini reveals 830bhp Essenza SCV12 track-only hypercar

The technology behind a pure-electric 1900bhp monster
Auto

The technology behind a pure-electric 1900bhp monster

Latest videos

Motor1's new logo by Pininfarina 05:03
Automotive
Nov 5, 2020

Motor1's new logo by Pininfarina

These Are The Top 10 Cars That DIED In 2020...So Far! 12:44
Automotive
Oct 29, 2020

These Are The Top 10 Cars That DIED In 2020...So Far!

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE: testing reaches an exciting phase 00:59
Automotive
Aug 19, 2020

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE: testing reaches an exciting phase

Lamborghini SCV12 video debut 07:57
Automotive
Jun 23, 2020

Lamborghini SCV12 video debut

Canossa Events Trailer 00:52
Automotive
Jun 10, 2020

Canossa Events Trailer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.