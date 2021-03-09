Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Formula DRIFT announces 2018 championship calendar
Formula Drift / Breaking news

FIA teams up with Russian Drift Series, 2021 FIA IDC to be held in Riga

Following an official tender process throughout 2020, the FIA appointed Russian Drift Series LLC as the new promoter of the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup for an initial three-year term covering the 2021 to 2023 seasons.

FIA teams up with Russian Drift Series, 2021 FIA IDC to be held in Riga

After a recommendation by the FIA Drifting Commission, the appointment was approved at last December’s meeting of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

In recent years, Russian Drift Series Grand Prix has established itself as one of the discipline’s premier competitions, hosting events across the country, from Sochi Autodrom to Moscow Raceway and Vladivostok’s Primring, and attracting international entries on a regular basis. The series also achieved higher spectator numbers than any other domestic motor sport competition in the country.

Dmitry Dobrovolskiy, Russian Drift Series LLC CEO, said: “It is our great honour to be trusted by the FIA with the promotion of the Intercontinental Drifting Cup. The RDS team is determined to bring together the world’s brightest drifting talent and to deliver an unforgettable experience for everyone involved. In recent times, we have seen an ever-growing interest in drifting across the US, Europe, Japan and Russia. One of our priorities over the next three years is to use the FIA IDC to spread the sport even further and to expand into new markets.”

Riga becomes first European destination for FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup

In its new role as the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup promoter, the first event under the stewardship of RDS will take place at the Biķernieki Sport Complex in the heart of Riga, Latvia from June 11 to 13, 2021.

Riga has become a summer pilgrimage for European drift fans over the years, with the annual Drift Masters round attracting capacity crowds and some of the biggest names in the sport. The venue itself is accustomed to hosting top-level FIA-sanctioned motor sport competitions, having been the home to the Latvian round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship from 2016 to 2020.

Akira Iida, FIA Drifting Commission President, said: “We are delighted to be able to launch this new phase in the story of the FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup and are confident in RDS’s ability to be able to position the event as the premier worldwide drifting competition. Riga is an excellent destination to start this journey and the organising team has repeatedly demonstrated their ability to stage some of the best drifting events in the world.”

Drifting gained official recognition of the FIA in 2017, with the FIA Drifting Commission established the following year. Launched in 2017, the FIA IDC is the first-ever FIA-regulated drifting competition. The primary three editions were held in the spiritual home of the sport – Japan, initially at a non-permanent venue in the Odaiba district of Tokyo.

For 2019 the event moved to the renowned Tsukuba Circuit. The inaugural edition of the FIA IDC was won by local ace Masato Kawabata, with Georgy Chivchyan taking back-to-back victories in 2018 and ’19. After a one-year sabbatical in 2020, the return of the FIA IDC also marks the first time the competition will be held outside Japan. In 2019 Drifting featured on the bill of the inaugural edition of the FIA Motorsport Games.

shares
comments
Formula DRIFT announces 2018 championship calendar

Previous article

Formula DRIFT announces 2018 championship calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula Drift

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

2
MotoGP

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours

3
MotoGP

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains

4
MotoGP

Bastianini gives his verdict after first Qatar MotoGP test

25min
5
Le Mans

Corvette joins 62-car Le Mans 24 Hours entry list

1h
Latest news
FIA teams up with Russian Drift Series, 2021 FIA IDC to be held in Riga
FD

FIA teams up with Russian Drift Series, 2021 FIA IDC to be held in Riga

17h
Formula DRIFT announces 2018 championship calendar
FD

Formula DRIFT announces 2018 championship calendar

Dec 6, 2017
Piotr Wiecek takes the event victory and James Deane is crowned champion
FD

Piotr Wiecek takes the event victory and James Deane is crowned champion

Oct 15, 2017
James Deane increases his chances for a championship with the win
FD

James Deane increases his chances for a championship with the win

Sep 9, 2017
James Deane continues his winning ways
FD

James Deane continues his winning ways

Aug 5, 2017

Trending Today

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller and Ducati ‘chasing our arse’ looking for 2021 bike gains

Bastianini gives his verdict after first Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Bastianini gives his verdict after first Qatar MotoGP test

Corvette joins 62-car Le Mans 24 Hours entry list
Le Mans Le Mans / News

Corvette joins 62-car Le Mans 24 Hours entry list

Daytona fact sheet
IROC IROC / News

Daytona fact sheet

Power was turned down by Ganassi
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Power was turned down by Ganassi

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams won't sacrifice brand for "last drop of sponsor money"

Latest news

FIA teams up with Russian Drift Series, 2021 FIA IDC to be held in Riga
FD Formula Drift / Breaking news

FIA teams up with Russian Drift Series, 2021 FIA IDC to be held in Riga

Formula DRIFT announces 2018 championship calendar
FD Formula Drift / Breaking news

Formula DRIFT announces 2018 championship calendar

Piotr Wiecek takes the event victory and James Deane is crowned champion
FD Formula Drift / Race report

Piotr Wiecek takes the event victory and James Deane is crowned champion

James Deane increases his chances for a championship with the win
FD Formula Drift / Race report

James Deane increases his chances for a championship with the win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.