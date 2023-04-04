Subscribe
Previous / How ADAC will tackle team orders after taking over DTM
DTM News

Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing

Former European Formula 3 race winner Ralf Aron will return to full-time racing for the first time in five years after joining Mercedes’ factory GT3 roster for 2023.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Mercedes reveals 18-driver factory line-up for GT3 racing

Aron, who has mostly focused on his Prema management duties since finishing sixth in the 2018 European F3 season, will compete in GT World Challenge Europe, the GT Masters series and the Nurburgring 24 Hours as a Mercedes junior driver.

During his three seasons in the DTM-supporting regional F3 series, the Estonian scored a total of five victories and one pole position, and he also bagged a podium finish on his debut in the Macau GT3 race in 2017.

He is one of the three new additions to Mercedes’ GT3 line-up for 2023, joining Jordan Love and Jusuf Owega.

Love will compete in GT World Challenge Australia as part of a domestic campaign, while Owega will get to race in the DTM in his first season with the German manufacturer, joining Team Landgraf.

Ralf Aron, Team LeMans

Ralf Aron, Team LeMans

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

A total of 18 drivers will represent Mercedes in official capacity in GT3 championships around the world, 11 of which under the status of ‘Performance driver’.

The list includes GT3 stars such as Raffaele Marciello, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella, DTM stars including Lucas Auer, Luca Stolz, Maro Engel and Maximilian Gotz.

2021 DTM champion Gotz, however, won’t continue in the series this year, with Mercedes instead revealing that he will compete in GT World Challenge Asia and select rounds of IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Mikael Grenier and Fabian Schiller have been promoted to ‘Performance Driver’ status after serving as junior racers in 2023.

The team’s Junior driver line-up will comprise newcomers Aron, Love, Owega, plus incumbents Arjun Maini and David Schumacher.

“For 2023, we have added a few talented and fast guys to our strong driver line-up that has delivered undisputed top-notch achievements once again in the past season,” said Stefan Windle, head of Mercedes’ customer racing department.

“With Ralf Aron, Jordan Love and Jusuf Owega, we welcome three new up-and-coming members into the World’s Fastest Family, all of them having proven their talent already and now able to continue their development as Junior Drivers at Mercedes-AMG. 

“As a result, we are confident to be an in excellent position for the new season and we are looking forward to thrilling motorsport moments and plenty of joint success.”

Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing, 2023 driver line-up:

Name

Status

Ralf Aron

Junior

Lucas Auer

Performance

Adam Christodoulou

Expert

Philip Ellis

Performance

Maro Engel

Performance

Maxilian Gotz

Performance

Jules Gounon

Performance

Mikael Grenier

Performance

Thomas Jager

Performance

Daniel Juncadella

Performance

Jordan Love

Junior

Arjun Maini

Junior

Raffaele Marciello

Performance

Daniel Morad

Expert

Jusuf Owega

Junior

Fabian Schiller

Performance

David Schumacher

Junior

Lucas Stolz

Performance
shares
comments

How ADAC will tackle team orders after taking over DTM
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
How Veloce transformed itself to become a race-winning force in Extreme E

How Veloce transformed itself to become a race-winning force in Extreme E

Extreme E
Desert X-Prix

How Veloce transformed itself to become a race-winning force in Extreme E How Veloce transformed itself to become a race-winning force in Extreme E

F1 Australian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Australian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
Australian GP

F1 Australian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more F1 Australian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Latest news

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

Cindric's Daytona 500-winning car joins NASCAR Hall of Fame

Cindric's Daytona 500-winning car joins NASCAR Hall of Fame

NAS NASCAR Cup

Cindric's Daytona 500-winning car joins NASCAR Hall of Fame Cindric's Daytona 500-winning car joins NASCAR Hall of Fame

How a fist shake may have cost F1’s youngest poleman a win

How a fist shake may have cost F1’s youngest poleman a win

F1 Formula 1

How a fist shake may have cost F1’s youngest poleman a win How a fist shake may have cost F1’s youngest poleman a win

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.