Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Reactions

Catsburg: I went off “at least four times” on way to IGTC title

shares
comments
By:

New Intercontinental GT Challenge champion Nicky Catsburg has revealed that he went off track multiple times under full-course yellow conditions on the way to victory in Saturday's Kyalami finale.

Catsburg told Motorsport.com that he ended up off the circuit "at least four times" in the heavy rain of the final hour of a race he won together with Walkenhorst Motorsport teammates Augusto Farfus and Sheldon van der Linde.

"It was nearly impossible to maintain the 80km/h speed limit because the visibility was so bad and there was so much standing water," said Catsburg, who claimed the IGTC title together Farfus with victory in the Kyalami 9 Hours. "I was on the grass, in the gravel and I almost hit a marshals' post. I turned into a corner 50 metres too early at one point because I couldn't see where I was going."

Catsburg also revealed that the conditions were crucial in the victory for the Walkenhorst BMW M6 GT3, because they allowed him to close on race leader Frederic Vervisch's WRT Audi R8 LMS GT3 under the yellows.

"Even though there was a FCY, we were still racing because we couldn't do 80km/h," he explained. "At one point the team told me to take it easy because I was 10s a lap faster than everyone else."

Read Also:

Catsburg moved into the lead after Vervisch, who shared the WRT Audi with Mirko Bortolotti and Charles Weerts, took what is known as a reset pitstop nine laps before the chequered flag. The Audi came out of the pits side-by-side with the BMW and moved ahead into the first corner, but Vervisch was adjudged to have been behind at the exit of the pitlane and had to give up the lead to Catsburg.

Walkenhorst had brought Catsburg in for his reset stop immediately after an attempt to restart the race with just over an hour to go had to be aborted following one green-flag racing lap. The stop allowed Catsburg to go to the end of the race without exceeding the 65-minute stint length maximum, but the tactic was a gamble because any protracted period of green-flag running would have meant he required a stop for fuel.

Winner #34 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Nicky Catsburg, Sheldon van der Linde with the team

Winner #34 Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Nicky Catsburg, Sheldon van der Linde with the team

Photo by: SRO

"The team made the call immediately to reset the drive time and they made it perfectly," explained Catsburg. "They made all the right calls on a day that we didn't have the pace to win in the dry.

"We needed something crazy to happen and it did, so the team can be very proud of the way they handled the situation."

Catsburg questioned the decision not to stop the race in the wet conditions.

"The conditions were so bad at one point that I thought about just driving into the pits and getting out of the car," he said. "I felt that the race director got it wrong, but maybe he didn't because there were no accidents."

Related video

Honda's Kyalami defeat "hard to take" after dominant run

Previous article

Honda's Kyalami defeat "hard to take" after dominant run
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance , Intercontinental GT Challenge
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Peugeot: Reliability will dictate when Hypercar will race
Video Inside
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Peugeot: Reliability will dictate when Hypercar will race

Who is driving in the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Who is driving in the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test?

2021 Formula 1 season: Calendar, rules changes, drivers and more
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

2021 Formula 1 season: Calendar, rules changes, drivers and more

'Save Larko' petition nearing 20,000 signatures
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

'Save Larko' petition nearing 20,000 signatures

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Suzuki was “very worried” following disastrous MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki was “very worried” following disastrous MotoGP return

Gresini to split with Aprilia, become independent in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Gresini to split with Aprilia, become independent in 2022

The developments that hint at 2021's F1 designs Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The developments that hint at 2021's F1 designs

Latest news

Catsburg: I went off “at least four times” on way to IGTC title
Video Inside
Endu Endurance / Reactions

Catsburg: I went off “at least four times” on way to IGTC title

Honda's Kyalami defeat "hard to take" after dominant run
Video Inside
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Honda's Kyalami defeat "hard to take" after dominant run

Kyalami 9 Hour: Farfus, Catsburg snatch IGTC title for BMW
Video Inside
Endu Endurance / Race report

Kyalami 9 Hour: Farfus, Catsburg snatch IGTC title for BMW

Kyalami IGTC finale attracts meagre 12-car entry
Endu Endurance / Breaking news

Kyalami IGTC finale attracts meagre 12-car entry

Trending

1
WEC

Peugeot: Reliability will dictate when Hypercar will race

5h
2
Formula 1

Who is driving in the Abu Dhabi F1 young driver test?

5h
3
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 season: Calendar, rules changes, drivers and more

4
Supercars

'Save Larko' petition nearing 20,000 signatures

16h
5
Supercars

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Latest news

Catsburg: I went off “at least four times” on way to IGTC title
Endu

Catsburg: I went off “at least four times” on way to IGTC title

Honda's Kyalami defeat "hard to take" after dominant run
Endu

Honda's Kyalami defeat "hard to take" after dominant run

Kyalami 9 Hour: Farfus, Catsburg snatch IGTC title for BMW
Endu

Kyalami 9 Hour: Farfus, Catsburg snatch IGTC title for BMW

Kyalami IGTC finale attracts meagre 12-car entry
Endu

Kyalami IGTC finale attracts meagre 12-car entry

BMW ends its relationship with Schnitzer team
LM24

BMW ends its relationship with Schnitzer team

Latest videos

The “black gold” behind an all-female Nurburgring 24 Hours team 08:18
Endurance
Oct 13, 2020

The “black gold” behind an all-female Nurburgring 24 Hours team

24h Nürburgring 2020: Highlights 04:18
Endurance
Sep 28, 2020

24h Nürburgring 2020: Highlights

24h Nür­burg­ring 2020 – Fi­nal re­sults af­ter 24 hours of rac­ing 01:27
Endurance
Sep 28, 2020

24h Nür­burg­ring 2020 – Fi­nal re­sults af­ter 24 hours of rac­ing

24h Nür­bur­gring 2020 – In­ter­me­di­ate re­sults af­ter 20 hours of rac­ing 01:13
Endurance
Sep 28, 2020

24h Nür­bur­gring 2020 – In­ter­me­di­ate re­sults af­ter 20 hours of rac­ing

24h Nurburgring - Final Highlights 06:42
Endurance
Sep 27, 2020

24h Nurburgring - Final Highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.