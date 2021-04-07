Davison keen on family Bathurst 6 Hour entry

The Supercars star spent the Easter weekend at Mount Panorama as part of a brief forced eviction from his home state of Queensland, watching on as Shane van Gisbergen won the race to claim the Bathurst Triple Crown.

It was Davison's first proper look at the 6 Hour and the grassroots-style event certainly piqued his interest.

He reckons it could fit the bill for his famous racing family to live out the long-held dream of a three-pronged, all-Davison line-up including his brother Alex and their father Richard.

"I love motorsport and for me it's, take the blinkers off and take in a bit of lower-level motorsport, if you like," Davison told the Parked Up podcast. "Well not lower-level, but there's privateers, there's all sorts of efforts going on here.

"Seeing everyone dig in at this amazing joint, you can just see all levels of drivers. Whether its their first time here or 20th time, the excitement on everyone's faces and the crew's faces is really cool. I'm really enjoying that element of it.

"I could be convinced [to take part]. It's the first time I've really looked at it, it's quite a fascinating style of racing. The production car element is truly old school and there's a real ring to it, it's not something I've really done much of.

"One day I would love to do a race with my dad and my brother. That's a little idea that's been floating around. I know my dad dreams of it. You never know, a lot of things would have to line up for us. But this is the sort of event where we could maybe tick off that dream as a family."

Alex Davison has enjoyed a solid career as a professional racer, with stints in Europe as a factory-backed Porsche driver and in Australia as a Supercars full-timer.

He missed out on a full-time Supercars ride this year but has been linked to a Bathurst 1000 seat alongside Will at Dick Johnson Racing in the likely event that Scott McLaughlin is unable to travel back from the US for the Great Race.

The brothers have teamed up four times at the Bathurst 1000 with a best result of fourth in 2014.

Richard Davison, son of four-time Australian Grand Prix winner Lex Davison, was keen open-wheeler racer and national Formula 2 champion in the 1970s and 1980s. These days he's a front-runner on Australia's competitive historic Formula Ford scene.

In terms of hardware for a potential 6 Hour tilt, Will Davison reckons a Ford Mustang would be the best bet given his Blue Oval ties in Supercars.

That's despite BMW's dominance of the event, Bavarian machinery having won all five editions so far.

"You always want to go for the outright win, don't you," added Davison.

"I haven't truly dug deep as to exactly what's is required. Clearly the BMWs are the car to have.

"For me, some form of Mustang – it sounds cliche – would be cool. It's a muscle car. I like the manual shift in it. That would be a cool concept and would line up very well with what I do professionally.

"That would realistically be the weapon of choice."