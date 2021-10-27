Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Car preservation key to Abt Cupra’s first Extreme E podium
Extreme E / Island X Prix News

Peterhansel leads Extreme E rookie test line-up for Rosberg

By:

Fourteen-time Dakar Rally winner Stephane Peterhansel was invited by Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg’s Rosberg X Racing team to lead the Extreme E rookie test line-up in Sardinia.

Peterhansel leads Extreme E rookie test line-up for Rosberg

Following the Island X-Prix, round four of five for the inaugural campaign of the all-electric SUV off-road racing series, which was won by RXR duo Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor, two test days have been conducted at the Teulada NATO base.

Monday’s running on a shortened version of the course co-designed by two-time World Rally Championship-winning co-driver Tiziano Siviero was dedicated to testing the 2022 iteration of the standard Continental tyre, while Tuesday was conducted as a rookie test.

Only four of the nine teams took the opportunity to run championship newcomers, with RXR calling up Peterhansel as its male driver alongside Tamara Molinaro, the official Extreme E female reserve driver who came in to replace Abt Cupra signing Jutta Kleinschmidt.

The Veloce Racing team was slated to run its reserve driver Lance Woolridge alongside Hedda Hosas, a Norwegian rallycross regular, but they were forced to abandon their entry following the huge roll for Stephane Sarrazin in the shootout race on Sunday.

That left Lewis Hamilton’s X44 outfit, run by Prodrive, to hand an opportunity to 19-year-old Californian driver Seth Quintero, who in 2021 became the youngest-ever stage winner in the Dakar Rally.

X44 did not elect to run a female driver in the rookie test and similarly, two-time WRC champion Carlos Sainz’s Acciona Sainz squad solely accommodated Swedish Rallycross class champion Klara Andersson.

Andersson said: “Today has been for sure challenging.

“The car is an absolute beast and the course is really challenging but I’m really enjoying it. “This is a new era of motorsport and I’m really happy to be a part of and get some miles in the car and learn some things.

“Since I have only done Rallycross, to be here with Carlos Sainz is amazing to compare my times to his and learn as much as I can.

Molinaro added: “I really needed to get some mileage in the car, to spend a bit of time behind the steering wheel.

“Normally when we do the battery test on the Sunday before the event it’s just like maybe one lap or two – at the end of the day it’s not so much time in the car, so for sure this helped me building a lot more confidence.”

Motorsport.com understands that 2003 WRC champion Petter Solberg, who announced his retirement from professional motorsport in 2019, was also in the frame for an Extreme E rookie outing.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Car preservation key to Abt Cupra’s first Extreme E podium

Previous article

Car preservation key to Abt Cupra’s first Extreme E podium
Load comments
More from
Matt Kew
Rosberg X Racing closes on XE title with Island X-Prix win Island X Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E

Rosberg X Racing closes on XE title with Island X-Prix win

Island X-Prix: Rosberg and Ganassi squads win controversial semis Island X Prix
Extreme E

Island X-Prix: Rosberg and Ganassi squads win controversial semis

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Stéphane Peterhansel More from
Stéphane Peterhansel
Peterhansel: Al-Attiyah lost Dakar 2021 due to "ego" Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Peterhansel: Al-Attiyah lost Dakar 2021 due to "ego"

Peterhansel "really lucky" to finish stage after double issue Dakar
Video Inside
Dakar

Peterhansel "really lucky" to finish stage after double issue

Sainz, Peterhansel stay at X-raid Mini for Dakar 2021
Dakar

Sainz, Peterhansel stay at X-raid Mini for Dakar 2021

More from
Rosberg Xtreme Racing
Rosberg's team tops first-ever Extreme E qualifying shootout Desert X-Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E

Rosberg's team tops first-ever Extreme E qualifying shootout

Taylor joins Rosberg Extreme E squad
Extreme E

Taylor joins Rosberg Extreme E squad

Rosberg signs Kristoffersson for Extreme E team
Extreme E

Rosberg signs Kristoffersson for Extreme E team

Trending Today

Multiple NASCAR suspensions following Kansas penalties
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Multiple NASCAR suspensions following Kansas penalties

Dale Jr. on NASCAR Next Gen: "It just does everything better"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Jr. on NASCAR Next Gen: "It just does everything better"

Brundle: Entourages need 'manners and respect' after MTS F1 snub
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brundle: Entourages need 'manners and respect' after MTS F1 snub

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Sainz was "clever" to let Norris by before DRS zone

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 suspension could bring "powerful" gain in final races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 suspension could bring "powerful" gain in final races

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle

Bottas: "Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: "Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Prime

How XE's Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Arctic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds.

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Prime

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Prime

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport Prime

How Extreme E’s charging solution could transform motorsport

The new off-road SUV series aims to go boldly into the unknown on several fronts, but perhaps its most significant measure will involve the energy source powering its fleet of cars

Extreme E
Apr 1, 2021
How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure Prime

How XE's star power puts Formula E under pressure

With the addition of Jenson Button's own team to join the involvement of fellow Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in Extreme E's ranks, the new electric SUV series is brimming with star power to enable it to deliver on its promise

Extreme E
Jan 29, 2021
Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade Prime

Driving the electric beast behind XE’s off-road eco-crusade

In October, Motorsport.com headed to the South of France to sample the Odyssey 21 - the titanic 550bhp machine underpinning Alejandro Agag's latest electric venture. But for such a big beast, it's a nimble machine that should provide spectacular entertainment…

Extreme E
Dec 10, 2020

Latest news

Peterhansel leads Extreme E rookie test line-up for Rosberg
Extreme E Extreme E

Peterhansel leads Extreme E rookie test line-up for Rosberg

Car preservation key to Abt Cupra’s first Extreme E podium
Extreme E Extreme E

Car preservation key to Abt Cupra’s first Extreme E podium

Rosberg X Racing closes on XE title with Island X-Prix win
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E

Rosberg X Racing closes on XE title with Island X-Prix win

Island X-Prix: Rosberg and Ganassi squads win controversial semis
Extreme E Extreme E

Island X-Prix: Rosberg and Ganassi squads win controversial semis

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.