2020 F1 World Championship points after the Italian Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly has moved up to eighth place in the Formula 1 World Championship after his shock victory in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
Lewis Hamilton is now 47 points ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished two places in front of him at Monza. Bottas moves ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to second in points after Max’s DNF with engine trouble.
Racing Point’s Lance Stroll jumps up to fourth and is level on points with McLaren’s Lando Norris. Carlos Sainz’s runner-up spot moves him up to ninth, level on points with Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo.
In the constructors’ standings, McLaren top scored with 30 points at Monza, pipping AlphaTauri’s 27. Mercedes recorded its worst haul of the season, with 17, but still managed to extend its points lead over Red Bull Racing, which failed to score.
Red Bull is now 123 points behind Mercedes.
F1 World Championship points after Italian Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|164
|12/4
|25/1
|26/1
|25/1
|19/2
|25/1
|25/1
|7/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Valtteri Bottas
|117
|25/1
|18/2
|15/3
|-
|15/3
|16/3
|18/2
|10/5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Max Verstappen
|110
|-
|15/3
|18/2
|19/2
|25/1
|18/2
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Lance Stroll
|57
|-
|6/7
|12/4
|2/9
|8/6
|12/4
|2/9
|15/3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Lando Norris
|57
|16/3
|10/5
|-
|10/5
|2/9
|1/10
|6/7
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Alex Albon
|48
|-
|12/4
|10/5
|4/8
|10/5
|4/8
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|45
|18/2
|-
|-
|15/3
|12/4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|43
|6/7
|-
|-
|6/7
|-
|2/9
|4/8
|25/1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|41
|10/5
|3/9
|2/9
|-
|-
|8/6
|-
|18/2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Daniel Ricciardo
|41
|-
|4/8
|4/8
|12/4
|-
|-
|13/4
|8/6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Sergio Perez
|34
|8/6
|8/6
|6/7
|-
|-
|10/5
|1/10
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|30
|4/8
|-
|-
|8/6
|4/8
|-
|10/5
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Sebastian Vettel
|16
|1/10
|-
|8/6
|1/10
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6/7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Daniil Kvyat
|4
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|2
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|1
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Nicholas Latifi
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|Kimi Raikkonen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Romain Grosjean
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|George Russell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
F1 World Championship Constructors' points after Italian Grand Prix
|Pos
|Teams
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|281
|37
|43
|41
|25
|34
|41
|43
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Red Bull Racing
|158
|-
|27
|28
|23
|35
|22
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|McLaren
|98
|26
|13
|2
|10
|2
|9
|6
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Renault F1 Team
|71
|4
|4
|4
|20
|4
|-
|23
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|Racing Point
|63
|8
|14
|18
|2
|14
|22
|3
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Ferrari
|61
|19
|-
|8
|16
|12
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|AlphaTauri
|47
|6
|1
|-
|6
|1
|2
|4
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Alfa Romeo
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Haas F1 Team
|1
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Williams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
