Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Statistics

2020 F1 World Championship points after the Italian Grand Prix

By:

Pierre Gasly has moved up to eighth place in the Formula 1 World Championship after his shock victory in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Lewis Hamilton is now 47 points ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished two places in front of him at Monza. Bottas moves ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to second in points after Max’s DNF with engine trouble.

Racing Point’s Lance Stroll jumps up to fourth and is level on points with McLaren’s Lando Norris. Carlos Sainz’s runner-up spot moves him up to ninth, level on points with Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo.

In the constructors’ standings, McLaren top scored with 30 points at Monza, pipping AlphaTauri’s 27. Mercedes recorded its worst haul of the season, with 17, but still managed to extend its points lead over Red Bull Racing, which failed to score.

Red Bull is now 123 points behind Mercedes.

F1 World Championship points after Italian Grand Prix

Pos Driver Points Austria Austria Hungary United Kingdom United Kingdom Spain Belgium Italy Italy Russian Federation Germany Portugal Italy United Arab Emirates
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 164 12/4 25/1 26/1 25/1 19/2 25/1 25/1 7/7 - - - - - -
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas 117 25/1 18/2 15/3 - 15/3 16/3 18/2 10/5 - - - - - -
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen 110 - 15/3 18/2 19/2 25/1 18/2 15/3 - - - - - - -
4 Canada Lance Stroll 57 - 6/7 12/4 2/9 8/6 12/4 2/9 15/3 - - - - - -
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris 57 16/3 10/5 - 10/5 2/9 1/10 6/7 12/4 - - - - - -
6 Thailand Alex Albon 48 - 12/4 10/5 4/8 10/5 4/8 8/6 - - - - - - -
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc 45 18/2 - - 15/3 12/4 - - - - - - - - -
8 France Pierre Gasly 43 6/7 - - 6/7 - 2/9 4/8 25/1 - - - - - -
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 41 10/5 3/9 2/9 - - 8/6 - 18/2 - - - - - -
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 41 - 4/8 4/8 12/4 - - 13/4 8/6 - - - - - -
11 Mexico Sergio Perez 34 8/6 8/6 6/7 - - 10/5 1/10 1/10 - - - - - -
12 France Esteban Ocon 30 4/8 - - 8/6 4/8 - 10/5 4/8 - - - - - -
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel 16 1/10 - 8/6 1/10 - 6/7 - - - - - - - -
14 Germany Nico Hulkenberg 6 - - - - 6/7 - - - - - - - - -
15 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat 4 - 1/10 - - 1/10 - - 2/9 - - - - - -
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 2 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 France Romain Grosjean 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
21 United Kingdom George Russell 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

F1 World Championship Constructors' points after Italian Grand Prix

Pos Teams Points Austria Austria Hungary United Kingdom United Kingdom Spain Belgium Italy Italy Russian Federation Germany Portugal Italy United Arab Emirates
1 Germany Mercedes 281 37 43 41 25 34 41 43 17 - - - - - -
2 Austria Red Bull Racing 158 - 27 28 23 35 22 23 - - - - - - -
3 United Kingdom McLaren 98 26 13 2 10 2 9 6 30 - - - - - -
4 France Renault F1 Team 71 4 4 4 20 4 - 23 12 - - - - - -
5 Canada Racing Point 63 8 14 18 2 14 22 3 16 - - - - - -
6 Italy Ferrari 61 19 - 8 16 12 6 - - - - - - - -
7 Italy AlphaTauri 47 6 1 - 6 1 2 4 27 - - - - - -
8 Italy Alfa Romeo 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United States Haas F1 Team 1 - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United Kingdom Williams 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Series Formula 1

Event Italian GP
Author Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley

