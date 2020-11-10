Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

2021 Formula 1 calendar released

shares
comments
2021 Formula 1 calendar released
By:

Formula 1 has unveiled its provisional 2021 calendar, featuring 22 confirmed rounds and a TBC slot in April.

As expected, the Vietnamese Grand Prix has been cut from the schedule, leaving a gap between the Chinese and Spanish races.

However, it is still technically a 23-round calendar, with the April 25 date listed a TBC.

The season will start in Melbourne on March 21, followed by Bahrain a week later and China on April 11.

That's followed by the TBC event on April 25, the Spanish Grand Prix – which is still subject to contract – the first European round on May 9.

Monaco (May 23), Baku (June 6) and Montreal (June 13) are next, before trips to Paul Ricard (June 27), the Red Bull Ring (July 4), Silverstone (July 18), and the Hungaroring (August 1).

Most of August is then soaked up by the summer break, action returning with Spa-Francorchamps (August 29) and the long-awaited return of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on September 5.

That's followed by Monza (September 12), Sochi (September 26), Singapore (October 3), Suzuka (October 10), Circuit of the Americas (October 24), and Mexico (October 31).

The Brazilian Grand Prix on November 14 is still listed as Interlagos, although that too is subject to contract.

The season then concludes with the new Jeddah race in Saudi Arabia on November 28 followed by Abu Dhabi on December 5.

F1's chairman and CEO Chase Carey said that he hopes the, despite the pandemic, events will be "close to normal" next year, including having fans through the gates.

"We are pleased to announce the 2021 Formula 1 provisional calendar after extensive conversations with our promoters, the teams and the FIA," said .

"We are planning for 2021 events with fans that provide an experience close to normal and expect our agreements to be honoured. We have proven that we can safely travel and operate our races and our promoters increasingly recognise the need to move forward and manage the virus.

"In fact, many hosts actually want to use our event as a platform to show the world they are moving forward.

"We are delighted to see Saudi Arabia become part of the schedule and are equally excited to return to the venues we hoped to race at in 2020.

"We want to thank all our promoters and partners for their ongoing enthusiasm and collaboration and look forward to giving our fans an exciting season on the track."

2021 Formula 1 calendar

  • Australian GP - March 21
  • Bahrain GP - March 28
  • Chinese GP - April 11
  • TBC - April 25
  • Spanish GP - May 9
  • Monaco GP - May 23
  • Azerbaijan GP - June 6
  • Canadian GP - June 13
  • French GP - June 27
  • Austrian GP - July 4
  • British GP - July 18
  • Hungarian GP - August 1
  • Belgian GP - August 29
  • Dutch GP - September 5
  • Italian GP - September 12
  • Russian GP - September 26
  • Singapore GP - October 3
  • Japanese GP - October 10
  • United States GP - October 24
  • Mexican GP - October 31
  • Brazilian GP - November 14
  • Saudi Arabia GP - November 28
  • Abu Dhabi GP - December 5

Author Andrew van Leeuwen

