2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 is returning to Japan for the first time since the start of the pandemic after the 2020 and '21 events were canned due to the country's strict entry restrictions.

The race offers Max Verstappen a chance to seal his second title, having stretched a 104-point lead over Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc with five races still remaining in the season. The Red Bull driver will be declared champion irrespective of Leclerc's result if he wins the race and bags the bonus point for fastest lap.

Red Bull also enjoys a sizeable 137-point advantage in the constructors' standings over Ferrari, while Mercedes is not too far off the Scuderia in third.

Mercedes has been unbeaten at Suzuka since the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014, with Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas all scoring victories for the German manufacturer during this period.

A potential Verstappen coronation in Japan would be particularly sweet for Red Bull's engine partner Honda, which announced ahead of its home race that it has strengthened its relationship with the energy driinks giant.

2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 FP2 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 FP3 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 Q 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 Race 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Japanese Grand Prix

Because of several demanding corners, not least the 130R, Pirelli is bringing the three hardest tyres from its range to Suzuka - C1, C2 and C3.