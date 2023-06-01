Subscribe
2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Barcelona this weekend for the sixth round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the drivers' standings by an extended margin of 39 points following his fourth victory of 2023 in Monaco last week.

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez remains second despite his non-score in Monte Carlo, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso holds third place in the standings, 51 points off the lead.

2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:30¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00¹

22:00

 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 2nd June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 3rd June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 4th June 2023

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Europe

Friday 2nd June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 3rd June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 4th June 2023

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the US 

Friday 2nd June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:000 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 3rd June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 4th June 2023

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th 2nd June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 3rd June 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 4th June 2023

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Japan

Friday 2nd June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 3rd June 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 4th June 2023

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Africa

Friday 2nd June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 3rd June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 4th June 2023

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in India

Friday 2nd June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 3rd June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30

Sunday 4th June 2023

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Spanish Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the Spanish GP, which form the three hardest tyres from its range.

