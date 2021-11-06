Alfa Romeo expects 2022 F1 driver decision after Brazilian GP

While the Swiss-based squad has already signed Valtteri Bottas for 2022, a decision on who the Finn’s teammate would be has dragged on for several weeks.

While Formula 2 front runner Guanyu Zhou had been favourite for a while, the possibility of a buy-in by the Andretti organisation had put the driver matter on pause as IndyCar's Colton Herta emerged as a contender.

But with Andretti’s talks with Alfa Romeo’s owners having collapsed, the driver situation has become a bit more simple.

Team boss Fred Vasseur now suggests that it will be a matter of days before Alfa Romeo makes the call, and thinks it will likely be made after next week’s race in Sao Paulo.

“We will take a decision now that we are a little bit less in the spotlight for different reasons,” Vasseur said in Mexico. “We'll take a decision in the next couple of days, probably after Brazil.”

While Alpine Academy drivers Zhou and Oscar Piastri are among the contenders, Vasseur insists the team management won’t be rushed into making a decision.

“We have to stay calm with this,” he explained. “It's an important choice. It's not an easy one. We'll take a decision soon and you will be informed as soon as the decision will be made.”

While current driver Antonio Giovinazzi is still holding out hope that his experience at the team can help his cause, Vasseur says he remains open minded about how important it is to have some stability of drivers for next year.

“It's already a question to know if there is interest to change [both drivers] with the new regulation or if, with the new regulations, stability is important,” he said.

“We know that the preparations will be very short with the two times three days [of testing] and could eventually be less with a reliability or weather issue.

“It means that we have to be ready from the first day because we know perfectly that, in this kind of championship, it's very often on the first event that you can score the big points for a midfield team. It's true that it's [driver stability] a factor into the decision, but it's not the only one.”

Michael Andretti Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Andretti's Alfa Romeo buy-in collapse

While Vasseur was not involved directly in the talks between Andretti and Sauber’s senior management, he says that the decision by the Hinwil squad not let go of the team is actually a show of faith about how committed the current owners are.

Asked where the failed Andretti deal left Alfa Romeo, Vasseur said: “In a good shape.

“I think it's a very strong message that the current shareholders send to the company, and that it was really appreciated by everybody.

“It's also a huge pressure on your shoulders. All the team members and all the employees of the company, and the first one is myself, we are feeling the pressure, and I think it's a positive pressure to get results in the future.”