Bottas: Top teams playing "weird games" in testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
245 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
272 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing II / Breaking news

Bottas: Top teams playing "weird games" in testing

shares
comments
Bottas: Top teams playing "weird games" in testing
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 8:34 AM

Valtteri Bottas is refusing to read too much into Ferrari’s comments downplaying its Formula 1 pre-season testing performance, saying rivals often play “a weird game”.

Ferrari Formula 1 chief Mattia Binotto has said repeatedly the team is trailing rivals Mercedes and Red Bull after making a quiet start to testing with its new SF1000 car. 

Sebastian Vettel lifted Ferrari to the top of the timesheets for the first time on the penultimate day of pre-season testing - but still trailed Bottas’ winter benchmark from the opening week by over a second.

Asked if he believed Binotto was bluffing about Ferrari’s place in the pecking order, Bottas said the games between teams to hide their true performance were no surprise.

“It’s a weird game in this sport sometimes with how much you’re showing, your speed in testing,” Bottas said.

“Only the teams themselves know the true form they have. They can calculate and add up everything in terms of performance, what lap time they could do in theory, and we can only guess what other teams are running and how much they have in their pocket.

“It’s so difficult to say. We’ve also learned as a team it’s very important to keep focusing on our own work and own performance, doing our job, and eventually the time will come that everyone will show their cards.”

Read Also:

Ferrari stated last week it would change its approach for testing after raising expectations with an impressive display in 2019 as it chased performance, only to then struggle come the opening round in Australia.

Bottas said the big change in conditions between testing - held in Barcelona at the end of winter with cold mornings and evenings - and the first few races meant it was hard to accurately judge the pecking order.

“You always need to remind yourself that the conditions here are pretty unique,” Bottas said.

“Especially in the mornings and late afternoons, the air temperature is something that you do not see for the grands prix.

"The track temperature in the mornings is really cool, which allows you, for example in the long runs, allows you to push really hard because the tyres don’t really overheat in those conditions.

“We know there will be quite a big difference in Melbourne, it’s quite a different track obviously, but even coming back to Barcelona in May, it’s quite different feeling then in the car.

“We know more or less what to expect, but we need to keep reminding ourselves [of the difference].”

Bottas remained certain there would be three teams fighting for victory come the opening round in Australia on March 15.

“From testing, it’s impossible to draw detailed conclusions of where you are,” Bottas said.

“We felt we really struggled last year in testing, and then we were really strong form in Melbourne, so you never know what other packages teams are bringing to the first race from testing.

“Even from testing times, it’s tricky to read. I still think it’s going to be three teams challenging, at the beginning of the season at least, for wins.”

Next article
Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Next article

Magnussen: British GP bust-up made Haas stronger

Magnussen: British GP bust-up made Haas stronger
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona February testing II
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
13 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
18:00
12:00
FP2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
22:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
20:00
14:00
QU
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
17:00
Race
Sat 14 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
22:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Supercars enduro to feature Holden world record attempt

2
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

1h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo confirms plan to avoid Australian GP burn-out

4
Formula 1

Hamilton problem adds to Mercedes engine dramas

5
Formula 1

Mercedes swaps engines after Thursday shutdown

22m

Latest videos

Trouble at the top - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 2 | The Rundown 09:51
Formula 1
8m

Trouble at the top - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 2 | The Rundown

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis 03:18
Formula 1

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown 09:08
Formula 1

Who's playing the field? F1 2020 Test 2 - DAY 1 | The Rundown

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game 01:52
Formula 1

The Red Bull suspension design that could change the game

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Latest news

Mercedes swaps engines after Thursday shutdown
F1

Mercedes swaps engines after Thursday shutdown

Magnussen: British GP bust-up made Haas stronger
F1

Magnussen: British GP bust-up made Haas stronger

Bottas: Top teams playing "weird games" in testing
F1

Bottas: Top teams playing "weird games" in testing

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
F1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

Ricciardo confirms plan to avoid Australian GP burn-out
F1

Ricciardo confirms plan to avoid Australian GP burn-out

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.