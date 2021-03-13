Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
252 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
266 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
273 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Brawn: Sprint qualifying won't devalue main F1 race Next / Hamilton: ‘No point getting worried’ over Mercedes mileage
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing / Testing report

Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test

By:

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas led the way on the second day of Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain, holding off AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly in a rapid afternoon session.

Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test

The afternoon got off to a slow start in Sakhir, with most teams initially opting for longer runs.

Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi was the first driver to improve on his morning time, while Mick Schumacher, Lance Stroll, Lando Norris and Gasly made their first appearance of the day.

Just under an hour into the afternoon session, Bottas took over the Mercedes W12 from Lewis Hamilton after being limited to six laps on Friday due to a gearbox failure.

Halfway into the session, laptimes started taking a tumble. Giovinazzi marked his 100th lap of the day with a 1m31.533 on softs to take first place, immediately overhauled by McLaren's Norris' 1m31.239s on the same compound.

Giovinazzi then improved to 1m31.323s to slot in just 0.084s behind the young Briton.

AlphaTauri driver Gasly jumped to third with a 1m31.683s on softs right before the first red flag of the afternoon came out.

With 1h20m to go, Sergio Perez' engine cover came off his Red Bull as he ducked out of the slipstream of Williams' Nicholas Latifi on the main straight, the cover disintegrating.

After a brief clean-up a flurry of activity saw the lead change hands several times. Giovinazzi went top with a 1m30.881s on soft Pirelli tyres, but Gasly instantly replied by going quicker still with a 1m30.825s on the same tyre compound.

Norris then lowered the benchmark to 1m30.586s, only for Gasly to return to the top of the timetable with a 1m30.413 on Pirelli's softest C5 compound.

Meanwhile, Bottas had been making inroads with a 1m31.245s on unmarked medium tyres followed by a 1m31.172s on softs.

In the final 30 minutes, Bottas took on C5 tyres, which first netted him a 1m30.460s before grabbing the lead from Gasly with a 1m30.289s.

Read Also:

After a slow start on Friday, Mercedes got in a good number of laps on Day Two. Hamilton - who was 15th fastest overall - managed to complete 58 laps in the morning session despite losing time due to a spin, with Bottas bringing Mercedes' daily tally to 115 tours.

Stroll drove his Aston Martin, which had been parked in the garage for most of the morning with a gearbox issue, to third just 0.171 behind Bottas.

Norris' erstwhile leading time was good for fourth, while Giovinazzi secured fifth with a personal best of 1m30.760s on the softest compound.

With a new engine cover securely attached, Perez went back out and briefly demoted Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari, but a better lap time from Leclerc on C5 tyres moved the Monegasque driver up to sixth.

Perez also had to yield seventh place to soft-shod Latifi, who had a highly productive day in the Williams FW43B which also included an innocent spin under breaking for Turn 1.

Daniel Ricciardo's leading morning session time was good for ninth on the day in the McLaren.

On his first appearance since fracturing his jaw in a cycling accident, Fernando Alonso completed a trouble-free 128 laps for Alpine to round out the top 10, setting his best time before lunch.

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda was 11th after his morning stint followed by Schumacher, who had taken over the Haas from Nikita Mazepin in the afternoon.

Morning runner Carlos Sainz was 13th for Ferrari with Mazepin, Hamilton and Vettel at the bottom of the timesheets. Vettel's gearbox issues limited the German to just 10 laps in the Aston Martin AMR21.

A late red flag for system checks brought the penultimate day of winter testing to a close, with two more four-hour sessions to follow on Sunday.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 58 1'30.289
2 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 87 1'30.413 0.124
3 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 71 1'30.460 0.171
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 52 1'30.586 0.297
5 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 125 1'30.760 0.471
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 73 1'30.886 0.597
7 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 132 1'31.672 1.383
8 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 117 1'31.682 1.393
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 52 1'32.215 1.926
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 128 1'32.339 2.050
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 57 1'32.684 2.395
12 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 88 1'32.883 2.594
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 56 1'33.072 2.783
14 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 76 1'33.101 2.812
15 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 58 1'33.399 3.110
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 10 1'38.849 8.560
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Brawn: Sprint qualifying won't devalue main F1 race

Previous article

Brawn: Sprint qualifying won't devalue main F1 race

Next article

Hamilton: ‘No point getting worried’ over Mercedes mileage

Hamilton: ‘No point getting worried’ over Mercedes mileage
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain March testing
Sub-event Saturday
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test

32min
2
MotoGP

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

4h
3
MotoGP

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

4
MotoGP

MotoGP champion Mir only "70%" ready for start of new season

20h
5
MotoGP

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor

Latest news
Hamilton: ‘No point getting worried’ over Mercedes mileage
Formula 1

Hamilton: ‘No point getting worried’ over Mercedes mileage

13m
Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1

Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test

32m
Brawn: Sprint qualifying won't devalue main F1 race
Formula 1

Brawn: Sprint qualifying won't devalue main F1 race

1h
Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi
Formula 1

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi

3h
AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain
Formula 1

AlphaTauri team takes COVID-19 vaccine in Bahrain

3h
Latest videos
Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries 10:03
Formula 1
21h

Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing 01:43
Formula 1
22h

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing

F1 2021 contenders 02:33
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

F1 2021 contenders

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

More from
Filip Cleeren
Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo fastest on Saturday morning of F1 test, Hamilton spins

Vettel: More to come after "tricky" first F1 test day Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: More to come after "tricky" first F1 test day

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
16h
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

MotoGP champion Mir only "70%" ready for start of new season
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP champion Mir only "70%" ready for start of new season

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez not cleared to finish Qatar test, will "push" doctor

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen hails more "predictable" Red Bull F1 car

Hamilton: ‘No point getting worried’ over Mercedes mileage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: ‘No point getting worried’ over Mercedes mileage

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari did and didn’t tell us about its new SF21 F1 car

Latest news

Hamilton: ‘No point getting worried’ over Mercedes mileage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: ‘No point getting worried’ over Mercedes mileage

Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test

Brawn: Sprint qualifying won't devalue main F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brawn: Sprint qualifying won't devalue main F1 race

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin explains how he ‘almost crashed’ following Giovinazzi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.