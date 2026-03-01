Charles Leclerc's wedding confirmed as Alexandra Saint Mleux changes name

Charles Leclerc married his long-term partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux, on Saturday 28 February in a private ceremony in Monaco.

After the couple were spotted driving around Monaco in a vintage 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, with the Monegasque driver in a pale suit and Saint Mleux in a wedding gown, the latter has now confirmed their marriage by changing her name on Instagram to Alexandra Leclerc.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2025 and have now tied the knot before the Ferrari driver begins the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The now-married couple were first spotted together in July 2023 at Wimbledon after rumours of their relationship surfaced in March of the same year. Since then, Saint Mleux has become a regular face in the F1 paddock, and she and their dog, Leo, have also become fan favourites.

Leclerc previously spoke about Leo in an interview with GQ Sports, explaining: "He's my best friend. He's the best. I bring him to most of the races. Last year, he did get a paddock pass, but he doesn't need it anymore. People know him more than me. He can still get into the paddock at every race he comes to."

The 2026 F1 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne from 6-8 March.

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Leclerc finished the third and final day of pre-season testing having completed 135 laps. "The test day was very smooth, we ran through our programme and tested all the things we planned to," he said. "In terms of performance, it’s still difficult to understand where we really stand because teams are hiding their true form, so it’s important not to focus too much on lap times and prepare for the first race.

"We will build step by step and try to understand how to extract the maximum from our car, we have a lot of data to analyse before we arrive in Melbourne and we will see how things go once we are there."