Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

How Mick Schumacher's IndyCar debut ended in Lap 1 crash

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
How Mick Schumacher's IndyCar debut ended in Lap 1 crash

Top five American F1 circuits

Formula 1
Top five American F1 circuits

Charles Leclerc's wedding confirmed as Alexandra Saint Mleux changes name

Formula 1
Australian GP
Charles Leclerc's wedding confirmed as Alexandra Saint Mleux changes name

Eli Tomac breaks trophy, and front tooth in Daytona Supercross celebration

General
Eli Tomac breaks trophy, and front tooth in Daytona Supercross celebration

Peugeot believes it can claim first Hypercar win in 2026 WEC

WEC
Peugeot believes it can claim first Hypercar win in 2026 WEC

Nikita Johnson rolls to Indy NXT victory in St. Petersburg

Indy NXT
St. Pete
Nikita Johnson rolls to Indy NXT victory in St. Petersburg

F1's Drive to Survive "won't please everybody", but it isn't going anywhere

Formula 1
F1's Drive to Survive "won't please everybody", but it isn't going anywhere

Ai Ogura rues missed chance at Thai GP: 'I'm surprised how s*** I was'

MotoGP
Thailand GP
Ai Ogura rues missed chance at Thai GP: 'I'm surprised how s*** I was'
Formula 1 Australian GP

Charles Leclerc's wedding confirmed as Alexandra Saint Mleux changes name

Charles Leclerc has married his long-term partner Alexandra Saint Mleux in a private Monaco ceremony ahead of the start of the 2026 Formula 1 season

Lydia Mee
Published:
Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie

Photo by: Getty Images

Charles Leclerc married his long-term partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux, on Saturday 28 February in a private ceremony in Monaco.

After the couple were spotted driving around Monaco in a vintage 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa, with the Monegasque driver in a pale suit and Saint Mleux in a wedding gown, the latter has now confirmed their marriage by changing her name on Instagram to Alexandra Leclerc.

 

The couple announced their engagement in November 2025 and have now tied the knot before the Ferrari driver begins the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The now-married couple were first spotted together in July 2023 at Wimbledon after rumours of their relationship surfaced in March of the same year. Since then, Saint Mleux has become a regular face in the F1 paddock, and she and their dog, Leo, have also become fan favourites.

Leclerc previously spoke about Leo in an interview with GQ Sports, explaining: "He's my best friend. He's the best. I bring him to most of the races. Last year, he did get a paddock pass, but he doesn't need it anymore. People know him more than me. He can still get into the paddock at every race he comes to."

The 2026 F1 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne from 6-8 March. 

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari with his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Leclerc finished the third and final day of pre-season testing having completed 135 laps. "The test day was very smooth, we ran through our programme and tested all the things we planned to," he said. "In terms of performance, it’s still difficult to understand where we really stand because teams are hiding their true form, so it’s important not to focus too much on lap times and prepare for the first race.

"We will build step by step and try to understand how to extract the maximum from our car, we have a lot of data to analyse before we arrive in Melbourne and we will see how things go once we are there."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1's Drive to Survive "won't please everybody", but it isn't going anywhere
Next article Top five American F1 circuits

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Aston Martin "lost testing", claims Will Buxton after AMR26 struggles in Bahrain

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Aston Martin "lost testing", claims Will Buxton after AMR26 struggles in Bahrain

Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married in secret?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married in secret?

Ollie Bearman jokes Netflix 'binned' his "Drive to Survive" footage after days of filming

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ollie Bearman jokes Netflix 'binned' his "Drive to Survive" footage after days of filming
More from
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

Formula 1
Formula 1
Charles Leclerc’s road to F1 2026: In pictures

We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Charles Leclerc

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
We rate the F1 2026 title contenders - Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc drops new CL16 spring 26 collection inspired by his signature baby blue

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Charles Leclerc drops new CL16 spring 26 collection inspired by his signature baby blue
More from
Ferrari

Ferrari’s rotating rear wing has David Coulthard thinking of McLaren’s banned third pedal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Ferrari’s rotating rear wing has David Coulthard thinking of McLaren’s banned third pedal

Martin Brundle backs Lewis Hamilton for big Ferrari comeback: 'A happy Lewis is a fast Lewis'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Martin Brundle backs Lewis Hamilton for big Ferrari comeback: 'A happy Lewis is a fast Lewis'

Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Formula 1
Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Latest news

How Mick Schumacher's IndyCar debut ended in Lap 1 crash

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
How Mick Schumacher's IndyCar debut ended in Lap 1 crash

Top five American F1 circuits

Formula 1
Top five American F1 circuits

Charles Leclerc's wedding confirmed as Alexandra Saint Mleux changes name

Formula 1
Australian GP
Charles Leclerc's wedding confirmed as Alexandra Saint Mleux changes name

Eli Tomac breaks trophy, and front tooth in Daytona Supercross celebration

General
Eli Tomac breaks trophy, and front tooth in Daytona Supercross celebration

Feature

Discover prime content

The non-championship F1 champions

Formula 1
By Chris Ellard
The non-championship F1 champions

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success

F1 Academy
By James Newbold
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success
View more