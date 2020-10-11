Formula 1
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Formula 1 / Eifel GP / Preview

Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

shares
comments
Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
By:

This weekend Formula 1 travels to the Nurburgring for the Eifel Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.

Weather could play a major role in deciding the outcome of the Eifel GP after both practice sessions on Friday were cancelled due to heavy rain and fog.

Mercedes duo Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton will start the race from the front row after upsetting Red Bull's Max Verstappen in a closely-contested qualifying.

Charles Leclerc put in an impressive performance to qualify fourth-fastest for Ferrari, ahead of the second Red Bull of Alex Albon.

Nico Hulkenberg will deputise for Lance Stroll at Racing Point.

When is the Formula 1 Eifel Grand Prix? 

The Eifel Grand Prix will be held on October 11 at the Nurburgring.

  • Date: Sunday, October 11, 2020 
  • Start time: 1:10pm BST / 2:10pm CEST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST / 5:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Eifel Grand Prix?

The Eifel Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Eifel GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Sochi to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Eifel Grand Prix?

As a one-off experiment, F1 is streaming the Eifel Grand Prix on YouTube for viewers in Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

Others can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

Weather forecast for the Eifel Grand Prix

There is a high chance of rain on Sunday, with temperature not expected to exceed 10C. 

Starting grid for the Eifel Grand Prix

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'25.269
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'25.525 0.256
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'25.562 0.293
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'26.035 0.766
5 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull 1'26.047 0.778
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault 1'26.223 0.954
7 France Esteban Ocon
Renault 1'26.242 0.973
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'26.458 1.189
9 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point 1'26.704 1.435
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren 1'26.709 1.440
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 1'26.738 1.469
12 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'26.776 1.507
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri 1'26.848 1.579
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'26.936 1.667
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'27.125 1.856
16 France Romain Grosjean
Haas 1'27.552 2.283
17 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'27.564 2.295
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'27.812 2.543
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'27.817 2.548
20 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point 1'28.021 2.752
View full results

