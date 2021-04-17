Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Next / Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / News

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

Imola will host the second round of the 2021 Formula 1 season this Sunday. Scroll down for the full schedule of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

When is the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be held at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, more commonly known as Imola, on April 18th.

  • Date: Sunday, April 18, 2020 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

02:00

19:00

18:00

14:30

FP2

 12:30

13:30

14:30

 08:30

05:30

 22:30

21:30

18:00

FP3

09:00

10:00

11:00

05:00

 02:00

19:00

 18:00

14:30

Qualifying

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • UK - Sky Sports F1
  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

shares
comments

Related video

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Previous article

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Next article

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
Formula 1

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang

36min
3
Supercars

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

4
TCR Australia

Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst

5
MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP2

18h
Latest news
Leclerc: "Difficult to believe" Ferrari so close to top teams
Formula 1

Leclerc: "Difficult to believe" Ferrari so close to top teams

11m
Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang
Formula 1

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang

36m
Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

1h
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2h
Horner: Aston "a little naive" to expect F1 aero rule tweaks
Formula 1

Horner: Aston "a little naive" to expect F1 aero rule tweaks

11h
Latest videos
Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem 05:46
Formula 1
12h

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
19h

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
21h

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes 16:29
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Everything is ready for Imola: James Allison greets Mercedes

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more Portugal GP
MotoGP / News

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch Portugal GP
MotoGP / News

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
12h
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
23h
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint session times and preview

Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Breaking news

Tander joins TCR field for Bathurst

Portuguese MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Portuguese MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP2

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Marquez 'doesn’t understand' Portimao MotoGP practice speed
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez 'doesn’t understand' Portimao MotoGP practice speed

2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more

Latest news

Leclerc: "Difficult to believe" Ferrari so close to top teams
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: "Difficult to believe" Ferrari so close to top teams

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ferrari and Williams join F1's Z-shaped floor gang

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.