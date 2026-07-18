Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Max Verstappen: I wouldn't be on Belgian GP front row without Isack Hadjar's help

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Max Verstappen: I wouldn't be on Belgian GP front row without Isack Hadjar's help

Why Chase Elliott wants more Saturday night NASCAR races

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Why Chase Elliott wants more Saturday night NASCAR races

Elliott Sadler will make surprise NASCAR return with Kaulig and Ram at Richmond

NASCAR Truck
Richmond
Elliott Sadler will make surprise NASCAR return with Kaulig and Ram at Richmond

Bobby Dale Earnhardt explains why he's no longer running full ARCA season

ARCA
Bobby Dale Earnhardt explains why he's no longer running full ARCA season

This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli beats Max Verstappen to pole by 0.317s

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli beats Max Verstappen to pole by 0.317s

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Belgian GP

David Malukas taken to hospital after heavy Nashville IndyCar crash

IndyCar
Nashville
David Malukas taken to hospital after heavy Nashville IndyCar crash
Qualifying report
Formula 1 Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli beats Max Verstappen to pole by 0.317s

Behind them, Lando Norris set the third fastest time, but is facing a grid drop in the race

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Kimi Antonelli clinched his sixth Formula 1 pole position of the year with the fastest lap in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying, beating Max Verstappen by 0.317s.

The Italian continued Mercedes' lock-out of pole positions despite having to chase Verstappen's second lap, as the Dutchman made use of a "tow and a half" from Isack Hadjar - encumbered by a series of grid penalties for power unit changes - to briefly move to the top.

Antonelli then dug out three tenths over Verstappen's lap to set a 1m44.361s, which none of the remaining drivers were able to get close to across their final laps. Thus, the championship leader booked his place alongside Verstappen on the front row, who praised the efforts of Red Bull to use Hadjar for slipstreaming purposes.

Largely against the run of play, Lando Norris had set the quickest time of the first runs after finding 0.039s on Antonelli's opening effort, while Charles Leclerc also put himself into the conversation with a lap within the same hundredth of the cars ahead.

A red flag emerged between runs to clear a sprinkling of gravel which emerged on-track at Stavelot, producing a slightly extended gap between the first and second runs of Q3.

Both Antonelli and Verstappen moved ahead of Norris on their final tours, but the McLaren driver's opening Q3 effort remained good enough for third; the Briton later bailed on his second lap after running across the gravel at Turn 13. To his relief, he managed to avoid the wall-clipping fate of Pierre Gasly and Lewis Hamilton in similar incidents at that corner in practice.

Max Verstappen was aided by team-mate Isack Hadjar in Q3

Max Verstappen was aided by team-mate Isack Hadjar in Q3

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Norris, however, takes a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's race and thus starts 13th on the grid when accounting for other penalties. George Russell thus moves up to third after finishing fourth in the session, alongside Leclerc on the second row.

Hamilton qualified sixth (making the session after his end-of-Q3 crash) and will move up to fifth alongside Oscar Piastri, who improved late to move ahead of an impressive Arvid Lindblad on tomorrow's grid. Lindblad starts seventh, alongside Gabriel Bortoleto. Hadjar did not get a qualifying time in, knowing that he'll start Sunday's race from the last row of the grid.

Liam Lawson improved on his second run of Q2, but just fell four-hundredths short of overturning Bortoleto and could not join his team-mate Lindblad in the top 10. Lawson, not running Racing Bulls' updated car this weekend as only one set of parts was available, ended up half a second shy of his team-mate.

Both Alpines qualified 12th and 13th, Gasly from Franco Colapinto, as the Argentine found time on his last lap to move ahead of Nico Hulkenberg - whose car stopped on track during his in-lap with a hydraulic leak to produce a delay to Q3. Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman had just 0.002s between them as they completed the Q2 drop zone.

Alex Albon was dumped out at the climax of Q1, as both Alpine drivers improved on their final laps; Colapinto had been in the drop zone after the opening runs, but he pulled himself out of the mire at Albon's expense.

The Williams driver was just 0.007s shy of Bearman at the end of the first stage, while the other Haas driver - Esteban Ocon - struggled to make use of a slipstream from the cars ahead and fell out in 18th place.

Valtteri Bottas was the lead Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas was the lead Cadillac

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas was just 0.022s behind Ocon and led the line for Cadillac, leapfrogging Sergio Perez in their second runs. Perez had been a full two seconds clear of Fernando Alonso, the fastest of the Aston Martins, while Lance Stroll propped up the qualifying order.

Alonso will start at the back regardless, after taking a series of power unit changes for this weekend.

F1 Belgian GP: Qualifying results 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes 15

1'44.361

S 241.607
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull 12

+0.317

1'44.678

0.317 S 240.875
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes 11

+0.440

1'44.801

0.123 S 240.593
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 18

+0.508

1'44.869

0.068 S 240.437
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 18

+0.532

1'44.893

0.024 S 240.382
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari 15

+0.534

1'44.895

0.002 S 240.377
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 17

+0.655

1'45.016

0.121 S 240.100
8 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull 18

+0.782

1'45.143

0.127 S 239.810
9 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi 18

+1.267

1'45.628

0.485 S 238.709
10 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull 13

S
View full results

Photos from Belgian GP - Saturday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Jak Crawford, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Francesco Nenci, Chief Race Engineer of Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Saturday
Formula 1
51
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Belgian GP
Next article This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Belgian GP

Top Comments
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge

Max Verstappen: I wouldn't be on Belgian GP front row without Isack Hadjar's help

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Max Verstappen: I wouldn't be on Belgian GP front row without Isack Hadjar's help

F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli fastest as Lewis Hamilton crashes at session's end

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli fastest as Lewis Hamilton crashes at session's end

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Belgian GP

Latest news

Max Verstappen: I wouldn't be on Belgian GP front row without Isack Hadjar's help

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Max Verstappen: I wouldn't be on Belgian GP front row without Isack Hadjar's help

Why Chase Elliott wants more Saturday night NASCAR races

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Why Chase Elliott wants more Saturday night NASCAR races

Elliott Sadler will make surprise NASCAR return with Kaulig and Ram at Richmond

NASCAR Truck
Richmond
Elliott Sadler will make surprise NASCAR return with Kaulig and Ram at Richmond

Bobby Dale Earnhardt explains why he's no longer running full ARCA season

ARCA
Bobby Dale Earnhardt explains why he's no longer running full ARCA season

Feature

Discover prime content

How Franco Colapinto has survived and thrived in the hothouse intensity of F1

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Ronald Vording
How Franco Colapinto has survived and thrived in the hothouse intensity of F1

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Belgian GP

“A shock to the system” – Why teams fear the worst with F1’s 2026 cars at Spa

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Ronald Vording
“A shock to the system” – Why teams fear the worst with F1’s 2026 cars at Spa

Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls
View more