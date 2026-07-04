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Race report
Formula 1 British GP

F1 British GP: Kimi Antonelli takes first sprint win with pass on Lewis Hamilton

Championship leader Antonelli makes half-distance overtake on sprint polesitter Hamilton to claim first blood at Silverstone

Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli beat Lewis Hamilton to win a frantic British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone for his first Saturday victory of the 2026 campaign.

The Mercedes driver crossed the line 2.7 seconds ahead of the seven-time world champion in a race where Antonelli and Hamilton had proven dominant over the rest of the field.

McLaren's Lando Norris completed the podium, but was seven seconds behind the Ferrari driver as two separate front-running groups quickly emerged during the 17-lap sprint contest.

This was evident right from the start as pole man Hamilton and Antonelli bolted clear at lights out and built a four-second buffer across the opening three laps, with a scrappy battle behind emerging over third place.

That was a five-way tussle between Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, George Russell, Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc, who all continuously traded places in the return of yo-yo racing at the high-energy Silverstone.

Drivers were running with different levels of energy through the lap and this led to overtakes at various parts of Silverstone, whether it be Verstappen's move on Russell at Abbey, or Leclerc on Piastri at Brooklands.

The battle for third started to die down come the halfway mark and, ultimately, it was Norris who emerged victorious, but as he locked down his podium, the battle for the lead finally heated up.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

That came after Hamilton had built a steady one-second advantage over Antonelli, who closed in come lap eight and made his first attack on the home favourite down into Brooklands.

Hamilton held firm but not for too long, as the 19-year-old eventually moved by into the lead on Hangar Straight before soon boasting too much pace for the Ferrari to keep up.

It was around this point on lap 10 when the fight behind Norris intensified once more, as Verstappen dropped into sixth behind Russell and Leclerc before a steady final seven laps.

Russell therefore took fourth behind Norris, finished a second behind the McLaren, ahead of fifth-placed Leclerc and Verstappen in sixth, with Piastri taking two points for coming seventh.

The final points position went to the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson, who moved into the top eight Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar fell out of the points-paying positions at the start. Lawson defended the point from his former team-mate late, on but in contentious circumstances as he squeezed his former team-mate under braking at Stowe. 

This all leaves Antonelli with a 43-point championship advantage over second-placed Russell ahead of Sunday’s grand prix, with third-placed Hamilton now four behind his fellow Briton. 

British GP sprint results

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 17

26'12.129

229.018 8 Mercedes Mercedes
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 17

+2.745

26'14.874

2.745 228.619 7 Ferrari Ferrari
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 17

+9.783

26'21.912

7.038 227.602 6 McLaren Mercedes
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 17

+10.639

26'22.768

0.856 227.479 5 Mercedes Mercedes
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 17

+12.620

26'24.749

1.981 227.194 4 Ferrari Ferrari
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 17

+16.550

26'28.679

3.930 226.632 3 Red Bull Red Bull
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 17

+17.551

26'29.680

1.001 226.490 2 McLaren Mercedes
8 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 17

+30.233

26'42.362

12.682 224.697 1 RB Red Bull
9 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 17

+30.953

26'43.082

0.720 224.596 Red Bull Red Bull
10 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 17

+35.110

26'47.239

4.157 224.015 RB Red Bull
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 17

+40.273

26'52.402

5.163 223.298 Alpine Mercedes
12 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 17

+41.026

26'53.155

0.753 223.194 Alpine Mercedes
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 17

+41.680

26'53.809

0.654 223.103 Audi Audi
14 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 17

+42.499

26'54.628

0.819 222.990 Audi Audi
15 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 17

+45.784

26'57.913

3.285 222.537 Haas Ferrari
16 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 17

+49.810

27'01.939

4.026 221.985 Haas Ferrari
17 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 17

+50.379

27'02.508

0.569 221.907 Williams Mercedes
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 17

+50.757

27'02.886

0.378 221.855 Williams Mercedes
19 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 17

+1'15.117

27'27.246

24.360 218.575 Cadillac Ferrari
20 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 17

+1'31.872

27'44.001

16.755 216.374 Aston Martin Honda
21 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 16

+1 Lap

26'34.406

1 Lap 212.517 1 Aston Martin Honda
22 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 16

+1 Lap

26'45.695

11.289 211.023 1 Cadillac Ferrari
View full results

Photos from British GP - Saturday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Fans show their support for McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
A young fan shows support for Scuderia Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Carlos Sainz Sr., Williams, Zak Brown, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Laura Mueller, Race Engineer of Haas F1

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Fans in the Landostand grandstand

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Saturday
Formula 1
43

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