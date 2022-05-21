Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc takes Spanish GP pole

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, the sixth round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, bouncing back from an early Q3 spin.

Charles Bradley
By:

Leclerc will start ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car   Time   Delay 
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'18.750  
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'19.073 0.323
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'19.166 0.416
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'19.393 0.643
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1'19.420 0.670
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'19.512 0.762
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'19.608 0.858
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'19.682 0.932
3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.297 1.547
10  47 Mick Schumacher Haas/Ferrari 1'20.368 1.618
11  4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.471 1.721
12  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'20.638 1.888
13  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'20.639 1.889
14  10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri/Red Bull 1'20.861 2.111
15  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'21.094 2.344
16  5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.954 2.204
17  14 Fernando Alonso Alpine/Renault 1'21.043 2.293
18  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.418 2.668
19  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'21.645 2.895
20  6 Nicholas Latifi Williams/Mercedes 1'21.915 3.165

What happened in Spanish Grand Prix Q1?

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez set the early pace at 1m20.447s and then gave a slipstream to Verstappen as he opened his lap, the world champion producing a 1m20.091s.

Sainz took P1 with 1m19.892s but was quickly beaten by Leclerc on 1m19.861s. Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton took fourth and fifth respectively.

Kevin Magnussen jumped up to an impressive fifth on his final lap for Haas, ahead of Hamilton. Perez dropped to eighth, behind Valtteri Bottas’s Alfa Romeo, and then went off at Turn 7 on an attempted second push lap.

Falling at the first hurdle were Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin – missing the cut by 0.074s), Fernando Alonso (who suffered a disastrous out lap that mired his Alpine in traffic), Lance Stroll (Aston) and the Williams duo of Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

Spanish Grand Prix Q1 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'19.861
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'19.892 0.031 0.031
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'20.091 0.230 0.199
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'20.218 0.357 0.127
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'20.227 0.366 0.009
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'20.252 0.391 0.025
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'20.355 0.494 0.103
8 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'20.447 0.586 0.092
9 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'20.476 0.615 0.029
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'20.549 0.688 0.073
11 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'20.683 0.822 0.134
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'20.707 0.846 0.024
13 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'20.719 0.858 0.012
14 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'20.838 0.977 0.119
15 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'20.880 1.019 0.042
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'20.954 1.093 0.074
17 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'21.043 1.182 0.089
18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'21.418 1.557 0.375
19 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'21.645 1.784 0.227
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'21.915 2.054 0.270
What happened in Spanish Grand Prix Q2?

Hamilton set the bar at 1m19.794s but was quickly topped by Russell’s 1m19.470s, while their rivals ran used tyres early on.

On his final lap, Sainz took P1 with 1m19.453s, 0.017s faster than Russell who, like Hamilton and Leclerc (who slipped to seventh), didn’t run again.

Verstappen wasn’t to be denied, however, and unleashed 1m19.291s on his new-tyre run, 0.234s clear of the pack. Magnussen took fifth again, ahead of Perez.

Knocked out at this point were McLaren’s Lando Norris, who had his fastest time deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 12, Esteban Ocon (Alpine), the AlphaTauris of Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'19.219
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'19.453 0.234 0.234
3 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'19.470 0.251 0.017
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'19.794 0.575 0.324
5 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'19.810 0.591 0.016
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'19.830 0.611 0.020
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'19.969 0.750 0.139
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'20.053 0.834 0.084
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'20.287 1.068 0.234
10 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'20.436 1.217 0.149
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'20.471 1.252 0.035
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'20.638 1.419 0.167
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'20.639 1.420 0.001
14 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'20.861 1.642 0.222
15 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'21.094 1.875 0.233
What happened in Spanish Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Hamilton set the early pace at 1m19.664s, which was beaten by Sainz at 1m19.423s and then Verstappen on an impressive 1m19.073s. Meantime, Leclerc spun on his first lap at the final chicane.

Perez took P3, four tenths off the pace, ahead of Russell, Hamilton and Bottas – with practice dominator Leclerc failing to set a time at this point.

On the final runs, Leclerc leapt to pole on a sensational 1m18.750s as Verstappen reported “no power” and was forced to abort his last attempt. After the session, team boss Christian Horner said it was a DRS issue that affected Verstappen.

Sainz took third behind Verstappen on 1m19.166s, despite a poor first sector. Russell took fourth with 1m19.393s, ahead of Perez, Hamilton, Bottas, Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and Mick Schumacher (Haas).

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap Interval
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'18.750
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'19.073 0.323 0.323
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'19.166 0.416 0.093
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'19.393 0.643 0.227
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'19.420 0.670 0.027
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'19.512 0.762 0.092
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'19.608 0.858 0.096
8 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'19.682 0.932 0.074
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'20.297 1.547 0.615
10 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'20.368 1.618 0.071
