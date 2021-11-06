Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Mexican GP Results

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes Mexican pole

By:

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, the 18th round of the 2021 F1 World Championship, ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas will start in front of Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Mexican Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas on pole from Hamilton

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
1'15.875 204.209
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'16.020 0.145 203.820
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
1'16.225 0.350 203.271
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'16.342 0.467 202.960
5 France Pierre Gasly
1'16.456 0.581 202.657
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
1'16.761 0.886 201.852
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
1'16.763 0.888 201.847
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'16.837 0.962 201.652
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
1'17.746 1.871 199.295
10 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
1'17.958 2.083 198.753
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
1'18.290 2.415 197.910
12 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'18.452 2.577 197.501
13 Canada Nicholas Latifi
1'18.756 2.881 196.739
14 Germany Mick Schumacher
1'18.858 2.983 196.484
15 United Kingdom George Russell
1'18.172 2.297 198.209
16 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
1'19.303 3.428 195.382
17 Canada Lance Stroll
1'20.873 4.998 191.589
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
1'17.158 1.283 200.813
19 United Kingdom Lando Norris
1'36.830 20.955 160.016
20 France Esteban Ocon
1'18.405 2.530 197.620
What happened in Q1?

Q1 was eight minutes old when Lance Stroll lost control of his Aston Martin on the dirty track surface at the exit of the Peraltada corner and spun into the barrier, smashing the left-front wheel from the car.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest before the red flag, with a laptime of 1m17.991s. After the session restarted his time was beaten in rapid succession by Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri at 1m17.746s, Hamilton’s 1m17.576s, Bottas’s 1m17.516s, Sergio Perez’s 1m17.451s and then Verstappen’s 1m16.788s.

The Mercedes duo stayed out, Bottas dipping into the 1m16s bracket in P2 with 1m16.959s, while Hamilton rose to third on 1m17.207s. Bottas ran again, lowering the P1 time to 1m16.727s as the chequered flag flew, and Leclerc was second quickest, just 0.021s slower.

Falling at the first hurdle were Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), the Haases of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, and Stroll.

Mexican Grand Prix Q1 results: Bottas fastest from Leclerc

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 9 1'16.727 201.941
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 9 1'16.748 0.021 0.021 201.886
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 5 1'16.788 0.061 0.040 201.781
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 8 1'16.908 0.181 0.120 201.466
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 8 1'17.003 0.276 0.095 201.218
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 8 1'17.207 0.480 0.204 200.686
7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 8 1'17.330 0.603 0.123 200.367
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 9 1'17.502 0.775 0.172 199.922
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 9 1'17.517 0.790 0.015 199.883
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 7 1'17.569 0.842 0.052 199.749
11 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 10 1'17.606 0.879 0.037 199.654
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 6 1'17.719 0.992 0.113 199.364
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 9 1'17.897 1.170 0.178 198.908
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 7 1'17.958 1.231 0.061 198.753
15 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 7 1'18.126 1.399 0.168 198.325
16 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 7 1'18.452 1.725 0.326 197.501
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 8 1'18.756 2.029 0.304 196.739
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 9 1'18.858 2.131 0.102 196.484
19 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 9 1'19.303 2.576 0.445 195.382
20 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 3 1'20.873 4.146 1.570 191.589
What happened in Q2?

Everyone started this session on the medium tyre, with Perez setting the bar at 1m17.055s before Verstappen smashed it with a lap of 1m16.483s. Hamilton then jumped to P2, just 0.016s off Verstappen.

AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda used soft tyres to vault up to P3, then Hamilton jumped to the top with 1m16.474s at the end of the session, pipping Verstappen by 0.009s.

Knocked out at this point were Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), George Russell (Williams, who has a five-place grid penalty), Antonio Giovinazzi (who spun his Alfa Romeo entering the stadium section) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine, who will start near the back due to an engine change).

Mexican Grand Prix Q2 results: Hamilton fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 7 1'16.474 202.610
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 6 1'16.483 0.009 0.009 202.586
3 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 5 1'16.701 0.227 0.218 202.010
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 7 1'16.864 0.390 0.163 201.582
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 8 1'16.955 0.481 0.091 201.343
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 7 1'17.034 0.560 0.079 201.137
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 5 1'17.055 0.581 0.021 201.082
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 5 1'17.092 0.618 0.037 200.985
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 8 1'17.248 0.774 0.156 200.579
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 7 1'17.473 0.999 0.225 199.997
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 7 1'17.746 1.272 0.273 199.295
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 8 1'17.958 1.484 0.212 198.753
13 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 6 1'18.172 1.698 0.214 198.209
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 6 1'18.290 1.816 0.118 197.910
15 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 6 1'18.405 1.931 0.115 197.620
What happened in Q3?

On the first runs, Perez set the benchmark at 1m16.342, which was eclipsed by Verstappen’s 1m16.225s. Then the Mercedes duo flashed over the finish line, with Bottas taking P1 with 1m15.875s, ahead of Hamilton on 1m16.020s, 0.145s off his teammate’s pace.

On the second runs, nobody improved as Perez went off in the Esses – distracted by Tsunoda running wide ahead of him – while Verstappen was also delayed, then had a moment in the stadium section and a big slide at Peraltada.

Bottas scored his 19th career F1 pole, ahead of Hamilton, Verstappen and Perez. Gasly was the best of the rest in fifth, ahead of Sainz, Ricciardo and Leclerc. Tsunoda and Norris were ninth and 10th, but both will start from the back after an engine change.

Mexican Grand Prix Q3 results: Bottas takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 7 1'15.875 204.209
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 7 1'16.020 0.145 0.145 203.820
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 7 1'16.225 0.350 0.205 203.271
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 5 1'16.342 0.467 0.117 202.960
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 6 1'16.456 0.581 0.114 202.657
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 6 1'16.761 0.886 0.305 201.852
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 6 1'16.763 0.888 0.002 201.847
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 6 1'16.837 0.962 0.074 201.652
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 6 1'17.158 1.283 0.321 200.813
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 5 1'36.830 20.955 19.672 160.016
View full results

 

Bottas: Mexican GP pole run one of my best F1 laps ever
