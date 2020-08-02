Formula 1
Formula 1 / British GP / Results

2020 F1 World Championship points after the British Grand Prix

shares
comments
2020 F1 World Championship points after the British Grand Prix
By:
Aug 2, 2020, 3:28 PM

Lewis Hamilton extended his lead in the Formula 1 World Championship after his dramatic victory in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone – when he crossed the line effectively on three wheels.

Hamilton’s left-front tyre deflated a handful of laps after title rival and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas also suffered a similar failure that took him out of the points. His zero score means that Hamilton is now 30 points clear in the drivers’ title race.

Max Verstappen’s runner-up finish for Red Bull moves him within six points of Bottas, while McLaren’s Lando Norris just keeps ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc – although he needed teammate Carlos Sainz to suffer a late puncture to do so.

Read Also:

Alex Albon’s eighth place moves him clear of the sidelined Sergio Perez for sixth in points. Sainz was the day's big loser, tumbling to 10th.

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes is now 68 points clear of Red Bull Racing, with McLaren in third by eight points over Ferrari. Racing Point’s poor event, with Nico Hulkenberg failing to start, drops it back to fifth.

F1 World Championship Drivers' points after British Grand Prix

Pos Driver Points Austria Austria Hungary United Kingdom United Kingdom Spain Belgium Italy Italy Russian Federation Germany Portugal Italy United Arab Emirates
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton 88 12/4 25/1 26/1 25/1 - - - - - - - - - -
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas 58 25/1 18/2 15/3 - - - - - - - - - - -
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen 52 - 15/3 18/2 19/2 - - - - - - - - - -
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris 36 16/3 10/5 - 10/5 - - - - - - - - - -
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc 33 18/2 - - 15/3 - - - - - - - - - -
6 Thailand Alex Albon 26 - 12/4 10/5 4/8 - - - - - - - - - -
7 Mexico Sergio Perez 22 8/6 8/6 6/7 - - - - - - - - - - -
8 Canada Lance Stroll 20 - 6/7 12/4 2/9 - - - - - - - - - -
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo 20 - 4/8 4/8 12/4 - - - - - - - - - -
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. 15 10/5 3/9 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - -
11 France Esteban Ocon 12 4/8 - - 8/6 - - - - - - - - - -
12 France Pierre Gasly 12 6/7 - - 6/7 - - - - - - - - - -
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel 10 1/10 - 8/6 1/10 - - - - - - - - - -
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi 2 2/9 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
15 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat 1 - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - - -
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen 1 - - 1/10 - - - - - - - - - - -
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi   - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
18 Finland Kimi Raikkonen   - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
19 United Kingdom George Russell   - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
20 France Romain Grosjean   - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

F1 World Championship Constructors' points after British Grand Prix

Pos Teams Points Austria Austria Hungary United Kingdom United Kingdom Spain Belgium Italy Italy Russian Federation Germany Portugal Italy United Arab Emirates
1 Germany Mercedes 146 37 43 41 25 - - - - - - - - - -
2 Austria Red Bull Racing 78 - 27 28 23 - - - - - - - - - -
3 United Kingdom McLaren 51 26 13 2 10 - - - - - - - - - -
4 Italy Ferrari 43 19 - 8 16 - - - - - - - - - -
5 Canada Racing Point 42 8 14 18 2 - - - - - - - - - -
6 France Renault F1 Team 32 4 4 4 20 - - - - - - - - - -
7 Italy AlphaTauri 13 6 1 - 6 - - - - - - - - - -
8 Italy Alfa Romeo 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9 United States Haas F1 Team 1 - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - -
10 United Kingdom Williams 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture

Hamilton's "heart nearly stopped" after puncture

Verstappen feels "lucky and unlucky" after last-lap dramas

Verstappen feels "lucky and unlucky" after last-lap dramas
