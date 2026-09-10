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F1 Spanish GP introduces cashless payment system: How MAD-Coins work

Formula 1 fans attending the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid will be required to use the new MAD-Coins cashless payment system

Lydia Mee
Published:
A general view of the circuit

A general view of the circuit

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1's inaugural visit to Madrid for the Spanish Grand Prix will feature a new payment system for fans attending the race weekend called MAD-Coins.

The 14th round of the 2026 season, taking place from 11-13 September, marks F1's debut at the new Madring circuit. Organisers have implemented a new cashless payment system, which means that traditional cash, debit cards and standard digital wallets will not be accepted at any food, beverage or merchandise outlets within the venue.

Instead, spectators must exchange their money for MAD-Coins.

How much is a MAD-Coin worth?

One MAD-Coin is worth €1, and it can be spent via a smart bracelet. At the time of writing, there are three different packages available. 

The Basic Pack is €50 for 50 MAD-Coins, the Pit Stop Pack is €100 for 100 MAD-Coins, and the Full Throttle Pack is €150 for 160 MAD-Coins (€150 for 150 MAD-Coins plus 10 MAD-Coins as a gift).

There are no handling fees for purchasing the MAD-Coin packages online.

 

Where can I get MAD-Coins for the Spanish Grand Prix?

MAD-Coins can be purchased at the event or before attending via the official Madring website. Fans will receive a QR code for every MAD-Coin purchase, which can be linked to the smart bracelet at designated points inside the venue.

How will the MAD-Coin system work at the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix?

The smart bracelet will allow attendees to purchase drinks, food, merchandise and other experiences without cash or a card at the event. Any unspent balance will be refunded after the race without any fees, excluding free MAD-Coins received through promotions.

When is the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix?

The 2026 Spanish Grand Prix will take place at the new Madring circuit from 11 September to 13 September.

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