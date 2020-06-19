Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

World Council approves F1 COVID-19 protocols, cost-cut measures

shares
comments
World Council approves F1 COVID-19 protocols, cost-cut measures
By:
Jun 19, 2020, 7:31 PM

The FIA World Motor Sport Council has approved changes to this year’s Formula 1 regulations to incorporate the new COVID-19 protocols that will be introduced in Austria next month.

There have also been further refinements to the rules for future seasons as the FIA, F1 and the teams continue to seek ways of controlling costs.

Grid, race suspension and resumption, and podium procedures have all been adapted to deal with the new protocols. Curfew rules have been adjusted to allow for the social distancing rules.

Pirelli’s request to standardise tyre allocations to compensate for the fluid calendar has also been approved. 

The changes to the 2020 sporting regulations are as follows:

  • Ability for the Stewards to operate remotely in exceptional circumstances, should the conditions require it
  • Adjustments to team curfew periods because of working conditions under social distancing
  • Amendments to the tyre allocation regulations to give greater operational flexibility to the FIA and Pirelli
  • Introduction of Team Personnel Limits at the starting grid
  • Adjustments to the certain race procedures (start, race resumption, etc.)
  • Definition of the Podium Ceremony for Open and Closed Events to cater for COVID-19 restrictions

Read Also:

For the 2020 and ’21 technical regulations there have been “adjustments and refinements” to the list of homologated components announced last month, and which defines what parts of the cars are frozen and how the token system works. In addition, a new rule has been added related to the “partial-load fuel mass flow rate” as the FIA continues to clamp down on fuel usage.

For 2021 there are refinements to the aerodynamic testing restrictions in the sporting regulations. 

Two intriguing additions to the technical regulations are a limit to the number of software versions a team can use in a year, and a limit to the number of fuel formulations and engine oil specifications that can be approved in a year.

Next article
Hospital confirms Zanardi undergoing surgery for head injury

Previous article

Hospital confirms Zanardi undergoing surgery for head injury
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
General

Zanardi airlifted to hospital after serious handbike accident

3h
2
Other open wheel

Surprise S5000 test appearance for Perkins

3
MotoGP

Ducati convinced it's Dovizioso's "best choice"

4
Formula E

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo expects "driver egos will get in the way" in Austria

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – The chaotic 2005 United States GP 03:41
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – The chaotic 2005 United States GP

Heroes: The greatest F1 overtake: Michael Schumacher vs Mika Hakkinen 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: The greatest F1 overtake: Michael Schumacher vs Mika Hakkinen

Heroes: Michael Schumacher vs Damon Hill - 1994 Australian GP 00:31
Formula 1

Heroes: Michael Schumacher vs Damon Hill - 1994 Australian GP

Why The F-Duct Was Banned From F1 09:30
Formula 1

Why The F-Duct Was Banned From F1

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos 02:34
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Mark Sutton’s favourite photos

Latest news

World Council approves F1 COVID-19 protocols, cost-cut measures
Formula 1

World Council approves F1 COVID-19 protocols, cost-cut measures

Hospital confirms Zanardi undergoing surgery for head injury
Misc

Hospital confirms Zanardi undergoing surgery for head injury

Zanardi airlifted to hospital after serious handbike accident
Misc

Zanardi airlifted to hospital after serious handbike accident

Ricciardo expects "driver egos will get in the way" in Austria
Formula 1

Ricciardo expects "driver egos will get in the way" in Austria

Ferrari to test 2018 F1 car at Mugello
Formula 1

Ferrari to test 2018 F1 car at Mugello

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.