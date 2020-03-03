Haas: Start to season will decide F1 team’s future

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
114 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
149 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
219 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
268 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas: Start to season will decide F1 team’s future

shares
comments
Haas: Start to season will decide F1 team’s future
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Mar 3, 2020, 9:27 AM

Gene Haas says his team's start to the new season will decide whether or not he commits it to staying in Formula 1 beyond the end of this year.

The American has long been clear that he is only interested in continuing to invest in F1 if his outfit can be competitive, and he is concerned about the huge costs being forced on small outfit by the new 2021 rules.

With F1 entering a new era, Haas knows that if he continues after this season, he will have to commit for a five-year period like all other teams.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com during Sunday's NASCAR race at Fontana, Haas said he was juggling the investment needed to stay in F1 against its competitive fortune.

"I'm just kind of waiting to see how this season starts off," he said when asked about what his thoughts were for the future. 

"If it starts off strong then maybe there's a possibility that we can continue. But if we have another bad year, then it would not be that favourable.

"We did five years. That was really the test – we're going to do this for five years, see how it goes and evaluate it and then we'll decide whether to go forward.

"I'm not saying we won't be back. It has to be evaluated. To do it for another five years, though, that would be a big commitment."

Haas says that his team's stint in F1, which began in 2015, has been good for his wider business – but he is concerned about the impact of the 2021 regulation overhaul.

"It's helped quite a bit," he said about the business impact. "It gave us a lot of recognition in the European market and also a lot of the Asian markets.

"We've brought a lot of customers to the races. It's all worked out well. But with the new regulations coming in 2021, the big question is how much is that going to cost?

"There's so much change going on in Formula 1, you really have to ask yourself is it really going to be worth the expense to try to implement all these changes? I know everyone thinks the changes are good, but – boy – they're expensive.

"It's similar to what is going on here [in NASCAR]. The Gen 7 is a real departure from what (NASCAR) has done in the past. It's like anything else, they've changed so many aspects of the car, you just know there's going to be a lot of troubleshooting to get it right. It's difficult for the teams.

"These changes that they implement, I think they do it with the best of intentions but when you are on the other side of the equation trying to implement them, economically it's extremely difficult."

Despite the arrival of a budget cap in F1, Haas does not see his own costs coming down.

Asked if the sporting return was worth the financial investment, Haas said: "It's definitely not financially worth it, I can tell you that.

"The business model does not favour the smaller teams. As everybody knows with the way the money has been distributed 70 percent of it goes to the top three teams and 30 percent of it goes to the other seven teams. It's not a good economic model.

"At least in our condition, you're only paid about a third of what it actually costs to run a team in Formula 1. So, from a business model it doesn't do that well.

"Obviously, every team has a different nature as to why they do it. Some of it is primary sponsorship. Ferrari is that they've been doing it for 60 years.

"But they take home enough money to actually make the $175 million cap, but a lot of the other teams operate on a quarter of that. So, how can you really run a race team with that kind of disparity?"

With the midfield looking tight, Haas knows his outfit is in for a tough fight, but he still thinks there is a chance to do well.

"Our car certainly wasn't the fastest out there," he said about testing. "We were midfield. Several years ago, the midfield was like five seconds apart.

"This year they were about two seconds from each other, maybe even closer than that. I think really the only good news was that we weren't really that much slower than the Ferraris, but the Ferraris weren't at the top of the scoreboards every day, either.

"It's just a challenge. It's a difficult sport. It's extremely expensive. It's time consuming and it puts a huge amount of stress on the teams to compete. It's not really beneficial to the teams that aren't in the top four or five."

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team at the unveiling of the Haas VF-20

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team at the unveiling of the Haas VF-20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Next article
Tost: Unfair to race in Australia without full grid

Previous article

Tost: Unfair to race in Australia without full grid
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
9 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
18:00
12:00
FP2
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
22:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
20:00
14:00
QU
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
17:00
Race
Sat 14 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
22:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Tost: Unfair to race in Australia without full grid

2
Formula 1

Haas: Start to season will decide F1 team’s future

29m
3
Supercars

Departing sponsor slams Sydney Supercars project

4
Formula 1

Ferrari could abandon 2020 early if gap is too big

5
World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea takes Superpole race win

Latest videos

F1 2020: teams and drivers preview 01:26
Formula 1

F1 2020: teams and drivers preview

FIA reaches Ferrari 09:10
Formula 1

FIA reaches Ferrari "settlement" after 2019 F1 engine investigation

The final verdict on testing - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 3 | The Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

The final verdict on testing - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 3 | The Rundown

Trouble at the top - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 2 | The Rundown 09:51
Formula 1

Trouble at the top - F1 2020 test 2 - DAY 2 | The Rundown

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis 03:18
Formula 1

Upgraded tech for week two - F1 2020 Test 2 | Tech Analysis

Latest news

Haas: Start to season will decide F1 team’s future
F1

Haas: Start to season will decide F1 team’s future

Tost: Unfair to race in Australia without full grid
F1

Tost: Unfair to race in Australia without full grid

Does F1 need any more pre-season test days?
F1

Does F1 need any more pre-season test days?

Steiner: F1 will ensure Australian GP goes ahead
F1

Steiner: F1 will ensure Australian GP goes ahead

Ferrari could abandon 2020 early if gap is too big
F1

Ferrari could abandon 2020 early if gap is too big

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.