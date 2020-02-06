Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas aims to bounce back after "real education process"

shares
comments
Haas aims to bounce back after "real education process"
By:
Feb 6, 2020, 2:32 PM

Haas Formula 1 team owner Gene Haas hopes the newly-revealed VF-20 car will return the American outfit to form after "a real education process" through 2019.

The team became the first to release images of its 2020 car on Thursday, publishing a number of renders via its digital channels.

The VF-20 marks a return to Haas's traditional white, red and black colours following its split with title sponsor Rich Energy.

Read Also:

Haas dropped from fifth in the 2018 constructors' championship to ninth in '19, scoring points in just five races as Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean struggled with the updated specifications of the VF-19 car used from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards.

"I'm pleased to see the car return to the more familiar Haas Automation colours, it's certainly a livery that people identify with," team owner and founder Haas said upon the VF-20 reveal," said Haas.

"Frankly, I'm hoping the VF-20 will return us to the kind of form we ran in 2018 when we finished fifth in the constructors' championship.

"2019 was a tough season to endure. We've been through a real education process, one that comes to all Formula 1 teams at some stage.

"I'm trusting we've learned from those lessons and have applied that knowledge into making the VF-20 a more competitive entry.

"It's important to me that we're back in the mix and consistently scoring points, we certainly have the capability and we've proved as an organisation we can do it."

Team principal Gunther Steiner felt the stability in the technical regulations for 2020 would help Haas avoid making the same mistakes as last year.

"It's always exciting to see the development of a new Formula 1 car and undoubtedly the VF-20 has to deliver where our previous car didn't," Steiner said.

"With the regulations remaining stable into this season, it's allowed us to improve our understanding of the car and to scrutinise ourselves more in order to find solutions and applications to channel into the design of the VF-20.

"Last year was definitely a set-back, one I would never have asked for, but you learn from such situations – we all have.

"Everybody at the team was forced to look at themselves and understand what they can do better. I'm looking forward to seeing the VF-20 make its track debut.

"As always in testing, you want many things, but lots of mileage, reliability and speed would be welcomed as we ready ourselves for the first race in Australia."

The Haas VF-20 car will be unveiled in public on February 19 ahead of the start of pre-season testing on the same day.

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

