Hamilton: DAS innovation came from "breaking" engineers

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
266 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: DAS innovation came from "breaking" engineers

shares
comments
Hamilton: DAS innovation came from "breaking" engineers
By:
Mar 5, 2020, 9:16 AM

Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes innovations like DAS are the result of his team's push to "break’" engineers open to a new way of thinking.

The world champion’s Brackley-based squad caused a stir in pre-season testing when its new W11 car was spotted running a Dual Axis Steering system.

The device cleverly adjusts the toe angle of the front wheels through the drivers pushing and pulling the steering wheel, and has been declared legal by the FIA.

The clever idea is one part of an ambitious overhaul of Mercedes for its car this year, which has undergone dramatic change to its sidepods and rear suspension too.

Reflecting on the way the team has kept driving forward with clever thinking despite its long run of success, Hamilton said that getting engineers in to a new mindset was key.

“I think I'm just genuinely proud of the guys,” said Hamilton. “I think our whole mentality continues to progress and improve.

“Over the years, we've got more and more open minded. You know, engineers often are quite close minded. They are used to doing the same thing they've done in the past in a safe and reliable way because it's worked before.

“So the last couple of years it’s about really pushing, more so on the track, but also pushing the guys into areas where they are not so comfortable.

“We discovered things that we would never have if we had never done that. It was awesome to break them open them up to new ideas.

“That is what has also enabled us to move on to do great things. It's really great to see them not doing the same things as everyone else, thinking out of the box, and it is really inspiring to see them innovate ahead of everyone else.”

Read Also:

Mercedes technical director James Allison said during pre-season testing that DAS was just one of many clever ideas that his team had brought in to F1.

“Each of the new cars we bring to the track are just festooned with innovation,” he explained.

"It’s just they’re not as obvious to you as a discreet standalone system like this, where you can see it with your own eyes.

“One of the things that gave me massive pride is to be part of a team that doesn’t just turn the sausage handle each year, that is looking each year at how we can learn fast enough to bring all these innovations to the track and make them stick.

“This is fun, but it’s only the tip of an iceberg of similar stuff that’s across the car.”

Related video

Next article
Australia tightens Italy travel restrictions, resists ban

Previous article

Australia tightens Italy travel restrictions, resists ban
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Australia tightens Italy travel restrictions, resists ban

2
IndyCar

Wickens: “Ruthless” Alonso will boost Arrow McLaren SP

3
Other open wheel

Randle latest driver to be named for Melbourne S5000

4
IndyCar

Fox Sports to broadcast IndyCar in Australia

5
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo needs to put anomalous 2019 behind him

Latest videos

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit 01:10
Formula 1
1h

Aerial view of Zandvoort circuit

Onboard with Max Verstappen for the first lap of Zandvoort 01:31
Formula 1

Onboard with Max Verstappen for the first lap of Zandvoort

Aerial shots of the Hanoi circuit 00:45
Formula 1

Aerial shots of the Hanoi circuit

F1 2020: teams and drivers preview 01:26
Formula 1

F1 2020: teams and drivers preview

FIA reaches Ferrari 09:10
Formula 1

FIA reaches Ferrari "settlement" after 2019 F1 engine investigation

Latest news

Hamilton: DAS innovation came from "breaking" engineers
F1

Hamilton: DAS innovation came from "breaking" engineers

Australia tightens Italy travel restrictions, resists ban
F1

Australia tightens Italy travel restrictions, resists ban

Onboard video: Verstappen samples revamped Zandvoort
F1

Onboard video: Verstappen samples revamped Zandvoort

The rules behind the Ferrari F1 settlement that enraged rivals
F1

The rules behind the Ferrari F1 settlement that enraged rivals

F1 team the "foundation" of Aston's new strategy - Stroll
F1

F1 team the "foundation" of Aston's new strategy - Stroll

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar - 15 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar - 22 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr - 5 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.