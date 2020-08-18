Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Hamilton wants better Pirelli tyres that appeal to F1 fans

shares
comments
Hamilton wants better Pirelli tyres that appeal to F1 fans
By:
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas
Aug 18, 2020, 6:24 PM

Lewis Hamilton believes that Formula 1 fans don’t want to see tyre management races and has called on Pirelli to develop a product that drivers can race with in 2022.

The Mercedes driver scored his fourth win of the season in commanding fashion in the Spanish GP, staying well clear of pursuer Max Verstappen and putting his team’s Silverstone tyre frustrations behind him.

Although known as a master of tyre management, Hamilton admitted after the race that he doesn’t really enjoy that kind of racing.

Last year he made his feelings on tyres clear when he represented the drivers at one of several meetings where the future of the sport was discussed. However, Pirelli’s efforts to meet the requirements of the 2020 target letter, which specifies what the main stakeholders want from the tyres, were rejected by the teams.

Instead the 2019 tyres were kept on for another season, and with the move to the new 18-inch format now postponed until 2022, the same tyres will also be used in 2021.

Read Also:

Hamilton hopes that when the new size comes in Pirelli makes a tyre that the drivers can race hard with.

“We really need to put a lot of pressure on Pirelli for the future,” he said. “They didn't, unfortunately, do a great job with a tyre at the end of last year, to develop the 2020 tyre. And so we had to carry over the same tyre from 2019 into this season.

“In the past when they made the target letter, the drivers were not a part of that discussion. And so that's why last year I went to the meeting in Paris, as part of representing the drivers. We want to help them make sure that they set the target letter correctly. It's not been done right for a long time.

“Moving forwards, they're probably not going to be able to do it for next year, but for 2022 we need a better tyre, we need a tyre that gives us more grip, better safety, and enables us to to drive closer to cars and give you guys and the fans better racing.

“Right now, we're [doing] a serious amount of management. And I don't think that's what the fans want. That's not what a racing driver wants, to have to manage it behind a car, multiple seconds behind, because the tyres are not good enough.

“And so we want to help Pirelli to make a better tyre, if they can. And that's obviously the question.”

Related video

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”

Previous article

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Rossi warns Zarco for Austin move: “This is not Moto2”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi warns Zarco for Austin move: “This is not Moto2”

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news
2h

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact

Horner: "Very little to choose" between Hamilton, Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: "Very little to choose" between Hamilton, Verstappen

Latest news

Hamilton wants better Pirelli tyres that appeal to F1 fans
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
18m

Hamilton wants better Pirelli tyres that appeal to F1 fans

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
45m

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news
2h

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact

Ferrari: Strong tyre management down to drivers, not car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Ferrari: Strong tyre management down to drivers, not car

Trending

1
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash

2
MotoGP

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

3
MotoGP

Marquez: My absence won’t devalue 2020 MotoGP title

4
MotoGP

Morbidelli: “Someone needs to pay” for MotoGP horror crash

5
General

New hydrogen-powered race series HYRAZE League to launch in 2023

44m

Latest videos

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement? 06:30
Formula 1
1h

What is the F1 Concorde Agreement?

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best photos 03:02
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Spanish GP best photos

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year 06:28
Formula 1

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Latest news

Hamilton wants better Pirelli tyres that appeal to F1 fans
Formula 1

Hamilton wants better Pirelli tyres that appeal to F1 fans

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”
Formula 1

Ferrari: Signing new Concorde Agreement offers F1 “growth”

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact
F2

FIA to review Gelael’s spine-damaging Barcelona kerb impact

Ferrari: Strong tyre management down to drivers, not car
Formula 1

Ferrari: Strong tyre management down to drivers, not car

Steiner takes Haas' dramatic form swing with “pinch of salt”
Formula 1

Steiner takes Haas' dramatic form swing with “pinch of salt”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.