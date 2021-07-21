Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt
Formula 1 / British GP News

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

By:

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner thinks it is “unacceptable” that Formula 1 stewards can be lobbied by competitors while they are making decisions.

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

Horner was left angry at the way that Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff was able to speak to the stewards during their deliberations over the crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in last weekend’s British Grand Prix.

After Wolff was advised over team radio by F1 race director Michael Masi to go and speak to the stewards, Horner marched down there himself to make sure that his team’s views were not ignored.

But he thinks that teams having direct access to stewards amid such debates should not be allowed.

“I saw Toto, who was lobbying the stewards, and I heard he was going there to do it, so I went to make sure that our view was represented,” explained Horner about why he was spotted at the stewards.

“I don't think it's right that a team principal should be able to go and lobby the stewards. They should be locked away so that they're not influenced.

“For me, it was unacceptable that he had gone up there to lobby the stewards. I wanted to make sure that there was a balanced opinion given, rather than trying to influence pressure on the stewards to make a menial sentence.”

Horner believes that it is in F1’s interests for the stewards to do their deliberation in complete isolation, rather than be potentially influenced by outside parties.

“I don't think the stewards should be interfered with,” he said. “They need to be clear headed to be able to make those decisions.

“I went to see the stewards because I'd heard that Toto was up there, presenting a case. You want it to be fair and balanced, and I don't think anybody should be allowed to see the stewards.”

Read Also:

But despite Horner’s views on the matter, F1 race director Michael Masi said he has no problem with the stewards having an open door policy with teams.

"If we have an incident after the race, we invite the teams and the drivers to come up and appear before the stewards,” he said.

“We had the case in Monza last year when Lewis went and spoke to the stewards to understand what happened and have a look at the whole picture. During the suspension, that ability exists, so there's no reason not to."

shares
comments

Related video

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

Previous article

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

4 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash

23 h
3
MotoGP

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

4
Supercars

Double border headache for Supercars

7 h
5
Super GT

How Honda prevented another 'Supra festival' at Motegi

5 h
Latest news
Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

33m
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

45m
Shovlin: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’
Formula 1

Shovlin: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’

3 h
The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

4 h
Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index
Formula 1

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index

5 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Masi on FIA tucking drivers' elbows in 00:57
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: Masi on FIA tucking drivers' elbows in

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
4 h

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Wolff describes Hamilton as the opposite of a “dirty driver” 00:46
Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021

Formula 1: Wolff describes Hamilton as the opposite of a “dirty driver”

Formula 1: The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash 01:00
Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021

Formula 1: The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 British GP best photos 03:24
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – 2021 British GP best photos

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index
Formula 1

Mugello, Barcelona, Paul Ricard top new sustainability index

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime
Formula 1

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash British GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton British GP
Formula 1

Red Bull could request FIA to take further action against Hamilton

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone British GP Prime
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Pedrosa to make MotoGP comeback with KTM wildcard in Austria

Double border headache for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Double border headache for Supercars

How Honda prevented another 'Supra festival' at Motegi
Super GT Super GT

How Honda prevented another 'Supra festival' at Motegi

Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022
GT GT

Audi to introduce upgraded R8 LMS GT3 for 2022

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 2005 US GP farce: The full inside story

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
45m
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021
Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success Prime

Uncovering Silverstone's engineering secrets for F1 success

Formula 1 returns to Silverstone this weekend, but despite its familiarity to all the teams it is no picnic. Here are five of the key points for engineers to consider prior to the British Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Jul 16, 2021
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Latest news

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: F1 team bosses shouldn’t be allowed to lobby stewards

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

Shovlin: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shovlin: Accident between Hamilton and Verstappen ‘inevitable’

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.