The biggest surprises from F1's qualifying pace swings

While Lewis Hamilton gave Mercedes its third consecutive pole at the start of the 2020 season, he will lead teammate Valtteri Bottas and the two Racing Point cars onto the grid for Sunday’s race.

Red Bull, which scored pole position at the Hungaroring last year, when Max Verstappen then led Hamilton until four laps to go, had a disappointing qualifying at a track where it had hoped to challenge Mercedes after falling short in the two Austrian races.

Lance Stroll, who will start today’s race in third place, said after qualifying: “The car has come such a long way from where we were this time last year.

“We has a 1m17.5s in qualifying last year [when Stroll and team-mate Sergio Perez were both knocked out in Q1, qualifying P19 and P17 respectively].

“Of course there are some track differences this year and all, but we improved more than three seconds from our qualifying time last year, which is really good.

“So hats off to them [the Racing Point team]. They’ve been working extremely hard at developing this car and bringing this package to the first race.”

The “track differences” Stroll refers to concerns the much lower temperatures at the Budapest track this weekend compared to last year, when qualifying took place in 25C (air) compared to 19C on Saturday.

The lower temperature helps the drivers to keep their tyres alive for longer around the 2.72-mile track and also provides a benefit to the engines.

“As far as the power unit is concerned, it’s quite a relief for the power unit,” said Dave Robson, whose Williams team has also improved – by 1.333s – compared to qualifying in 2019, when asked about the impact of the lower temperatures by Motorsport.com

“We can close up the bodywork quite tightly so cooling is straightforward.

“It has played a part and I think probably the cooling of the power unit has helped us out on this circuit as well, certainly relative to Austria, the first race [the hottest race of the 2020 season so far].