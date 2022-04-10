Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Leclerc "couldn't turn" before poor Australian GP F1 restart

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc explained picking up old rubber before the final corner was behind the poor safety car restart that almost cost him the lead of Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix.

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Leclerc produced a crushing display in Albert Park as Ferrari comfortably had the measure of its rival Red Bull.

The Monegasque driver took his second win of the season by 20 seconds on Red Bull's Sergio Perez, after Leclerc's nearest competitor Max Verstappen was forced to retire.

Verstappen never looked like threatening Leclerc on pure pace, the Dutchman admitting "I knew I could not fight Charles, so there was no point to try and put pressure on him."

But the reigning world champion did get close to overtaking the Ferrari on the second safety car restart halfway through the race.

After a poor getaway out of the final corner from Leclerc, Verstappen managed to pull alongside but failed to complete the pass into Turn 1.

Leclerc explained that his sluggish restart was the result of going off line before Melbourne's final corner, which meant his tyres were full of marbles and he suffered severe understeer.

"I tried to prepare the last corner as much as possible, staying on the left, but I actually took quite a bit of old rubber and I just couldn't turn for the last corner, so I lost so much [grip]," Leclerc said.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium with Champagne

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"And then we're side by side with Max for the first corner, I managed to stay in the lead and then it got much better with the tyres. And then we could pull a gap to have a bit more margin."

Leclerc added that while he wasn't affected too much by the Ferrari's severe porpoising, he did concede that the bouncing made it challenging for him to defend against Verstappen in the Turn 1 braking zone.

"For the restart it was a bit tricky because I had it before Turn 1," he explained. "So, you're never as confident to just brake extremely hard for Turn 1, but everything went well.

"It was just not so comfortable to do 58 laps like this."

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
22 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine's reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1's new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting's era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
