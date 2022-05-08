Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The untold Gilles Villeneuve story from inside Ferrari Next / Hamilton not planning to comply with F1 jewellery ban
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Leclerc fears keeping Red Bull behind in Miami F1 will be "difficult"

Charles Leclerc fears if Max Verstappen gets close behind in Formula 1’s first Miami Grand Prix it will be “very difficult” to stay ahead given Red Bull’s superior straight-line speed. 

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Leclerc fears keeping Red Bull behind in Miami F1 will be "difficult"

Leclerc claimed a third pole of the 2022 season by topping qualifying ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, with Verstappen ending up third after his final Q3 lap went wrong. 

The Red Bull/Ferrari battle has swung across the opening rounds, with Red Bull’s better end-of-straight speed proving to be critical in Verstappen’s Jeddah victory, as Ferrari opted to run a higher downforce package in anticipation of bad tyre wear that never came. 

There, Verstappen was able to make a crucial DRS pass, while Red Bull’s slippery aerodynamic profile also made it tough for Leclerc to put pressure on Sergio Perez during the middle phase of the GP last time out at Imola. 

Ferrari has brought at a reprofiled rear wing to Miami with the aim of shedding drag it has carried throughout the opening rounds of the campaign, but Leclerc is still anticipating struggling to keep Verstappen at bay on the long straights around the Miami Gardens track. 

“If they are close to us then it’s going to be very difficult,” he said in the post-qualifying press conference. 

“But we’ve got this advantage in the corners, which hopefully [means] they will be too far [behind] to then have an opportunity of overtaking us on the straights.  

“Only time will tell and we’ll only see that [in the race]. But the pace of the car is quite strong, so we’ll focus on ourselves and see where we are.” 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, talks with pole man Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, after Qualifying

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, talks with pole man Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, after Qualifying

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

When asked how much confidence he had in the F1-75 package given the results he has secured in it so far in 2022, Leclerc replied: “A lot. It is a very strong package that we have – it works in more or less every conditions since the beginning of the season.  

“So, that is a good sign for the future. But, as I’ve said many times, I think the upgrades this year will be very important.” 

Of the Miami upgrade that Ferrari says has “depowered” its rear wing drag level in the official FIA document detailing car changes throughout the field, Leclerc said it “went in the right direction” and added that “hopefully we’ll have some more during the season to stay on top”.  

Leclerc also said that having Sainz alongside him for the race start in Miami was “definitely better” for Ferrari’s chances of defeating Red Bull.  

“Both cars are very competitive,” he continued. “So, Carlos and I are very competitive. It’s great for the team and we’ll push to try and finish in the same positions [in the race]”. 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The untold Gilles Villeneuve story from inside Ferrari
Previous article

The untold Gilles Villeneuve story from inside Ferrari
Next article

Hamilton not planning to comply with F1 jewellery ban

Hamilton not planning to comply with F1 jewellery ban
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Miami GP: Verstappen holds off Leclerc to win after late SC Miami GP
Formula 1

Miami GP: Verstappen holds off Leclerc to win after late SC

F1 drivers have asked FIA to clean Miami's first corner Miami GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers have asked FIA to clean Miami's first corner

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Miami GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Latest news

Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly explains how Alonso F1 clash damage led to Norris collision

Alonso loses points finish with post-race Miami GP penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso loses points finish with post-race Miami GP penalty

Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc hopes F1 upgrades can help Ferrari make step in Spanish GP

Sainz hindered by neck pain during Miami GP after Friday crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz hindered by neck pain during Miami GP after Friday crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules Prime

Porpoising explained by the architect of F1 2022's technical rules

Uncontrolled bouncing at high speed has proved to be an ‘undocumented feature’ of the latest generation of F1 cars, particularly the Mercedes W13. PAT SYMONDS explains why it’s actually nothing new

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag Prime

Why Mercedes' practice pace doesn't harm Red Bull's favourite tag

Mercedes appears revitalised as George Russell topped the practice times on the first day of track running at the new Miami International Autodrome, while both Ferrari and Red Bull hit trouble. Despite this, Red Bull still holds an advantage to worry its rivals.

Formula 1
May 7, 2022
The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge Prime

The "total shift" driving America's F1 interest surge

The sell out Miami Grand Prix is one of Formula 1’s most powerful success stories in recent years – before a single engine has fired up. BEN EDWARDS considers the reasons for F1’s US turnaround

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The inside story of F1's newest race track Prime

The inside story of F1's newest race track

After several years of planning and preparation, and with hype levels at an all-time high, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix is finally set to take place this weekend. But to get to this point has been a journey of ups and downs

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1 Prime

The long-awaited 2022 comeback that presents a good omen for F1

The first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 was a watershed moment in Formula 1 history. It was here, on 13 March 2020, that F1 vanished into uncertain limbo. Mark Gallagher visited the 2022 edition to witness how Melbourne’s triumphant return parallels F1’s own rebound…

Formula 1
May 5, 2022
Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline Prime

Why Miami is a central chapter of F1 2022's biggest storyline

OPINION: Formula 1’s most-anticipated new event for a decade is finally happening with the first Miami Grand Prix. But when predicting which of Ferrari or Red Bull might prevail in the latest title fight battle, assessing the changes made since a similar race at the start of 2022 provides the key clues

Formula 1
May 3, 2022
The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Finishing a lapped 13th in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was a bitter pill for Lewis Hamilton to swallow and encapsulated Mercedes' current Formula 1 struggles. But as a recent paddock insider explains, despite being saddled with an ineffective car, the seven-time world champion can have great unseen influence in its recovery

Formula 1
May 2, 2022
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.