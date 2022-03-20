Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Verstappen: Bahrain DNF could be "very important" in F1 title fight Next / F1 Grand Prix race results: Leclerc wins wild Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Leclerc hails Ferrari F1 turnaround after two "difficult" years

Charles Leclerc says leading a Ferrari 1-2 at the 2022 Formula 1 season opener in Bahrain is the perfect way to respond following two years that “have been incredibly difficult”.

Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor

The Monegasque driver fended off multiple attacks from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, including a late safety car restart, to clinch victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix and the bonus point for fastest lap.

Following Red Bull’s double disaster late in the race, which saw both Verstappen and Sergio Perez fail to finish, Carlos Sainz completed a Ferrari 1-2 having overtaken Verstappen as his mechanical troubles began to hit with two laps to go.

The result marks a phenomenal turnaround from Ferrari following a barren two seasons, taking the team’s first win since the 2019 Singapore GP, when Leclerc finished runner-up to Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari 1-2.

Leclerc praised Ferrari’s work in preparing for the new F1 technical regulations and the shift to ground effect cars.

“So happy, I keep repeating myself, but the last two years have been incredibly difficult for the team and we knew this was going to be a big opportunity for the team,” Leclerc said. “The guys have done such an incredible job getting us and building this amazing car, so for now it's starting in the best way possible: pole position victory, fastest lap, 1-2 today with Carlos.

“We could not hope for better, so yeah thank you to all of you guys that kept supporting us in the past two years. It hasn't been easy but it's incredible to be back at the top.”

“Congratulations to Charles, congratulations to Ferrari,” Sainz added. “Ferrari is back, and it is properly back with a 1-2 and where the team should be the last two years but the hard work is paying off on and we are there.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

During the late safety car restart Leclerc bolted away from Verstappen, catching out the Red Bull driver exiting the final corner, which at the time appeared to be key to his victory, having earlier fought off the Dutch driver in the opening phases of the race.

While it became academic given Verstappen’s late retirement, Leclerc still took great pride in fending off the Red Bull driver to keep his lead and seal the win.

“I didn't want it [the late safety car] now but then I did a great restart and that gave me a little bit of margin to then manage my race until the end,” he said.

Sainz said he saw Verstappen struggling with a mechanical issue at the restart and knew he could take on the Red Bull driver to complete a perfect race for Ferrari.

“At the restart, I had a strong chance because I had a very clean restart behind Charles and Max,” he explained. “He defended well, to be fair. And then suddenly I started seeing some flashing red lights on the back of his car. And I said, ‘OK, this is my chance,’ I went for it.

“He was unfortunate. I think today he was driving well enough to get P2 but I had a good run on him and then he had to retire. So it's what it is. And it's good for Ferrari.”

