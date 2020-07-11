Leclerc hit with grid penalty for impeding Kvyat

The Monegasque driver had a frustrating session and qualified only 11th, and he thus tumbles down to 14th.

He was also still subject to a separate investigation regarding crossing a control line when the red flag was out, but no further action was taken.

The stewards said: "The red flag came at the moment the driver of Car 16 was approaching the entry of Turn 9 and the driver was fully committed to the turn. The driver braked hard, did not accelerate after turn 9 and considered entering the pit lane by crossing the white line at pit entry, but felt it would have been unsafe do so.

"The driver reacted appropriately, continued on track and drove the lap afterwards at safe speeds. Taking this into account, Stewards determine to take no further action."

Kimi Raikkonen was also subject to a red flag investigation, and was excused on similar grounds, with the stewards noting that the Finn "made an attempt to safely enter the pit lane, but was unable to reasonably do so."

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez escaped sanction for an alleged yellow flag infringement, with the stewards deciding that he had done as much as he could to slow down.

They noted: "The Driver of Car 11 had already reached the braking zone before turn 3 and was fully committed to the corner at the moment a single yellow flag was shown shortly before the apex of turn 3. In addition to that, a green light panel was flashing right after the apex.

"Taking into account these facts, the Stewards determine that the driver of Car 11 had no chance to do anything more to slow down more than he did and therefore take no further action."

