Previous / Norris: McLaren's upswing in F1 form largely Melbourne track specific Next / FIA's F1 underwear clampdown prompts cheeky Gasly offer to check private parts
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Leclerc summoned by Australian GP stewards

Australian GP pole-sitter Charles Leclerc has been summoned by the FIA Formula 1 stewards for driving unnecessarily slowly on an in-lap during qualifying.

Adam Cooper
By:
Leclerc summoned by Australian GP stewards

Zhou Guanyu and Yuki Tsunoda have also been called by the stewards for similar offences.

Leclerc and Zhou's transgressions happened at the same time in Q1, while Tsunoda's was in Q2.

The document from the stewards noted that the Ferrari driver was being called for an "alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations and non- compliance with Race Director's Event Notes 4, driving unnecessarily slowly on an in-lap at 16:09".

The article concerned notes that "at no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person".

In the past, similar offences earned a reprimand, so as such Leclerc's pole position is unlikely to be under threat.

Leclerc had enjoyed a strong run through the three qualifying sessions at Albert Park, taking third in Q1 and Q2 before pipping his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to pole with a brilliant final run in Q3.

The document from the stewards noted that the Ferrari driver was being called for an "alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations and non- compliance with Race Director's Event Notes 4, driving unnecessarily slowly on an in-lap at 16:09."

The article concerned notes that "at no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person."

Furthermore, the event notes issued by race director Niels Wittich each weekend confirm that drivers have to stay below a minimum lap time, and that's what the drivers have been accused of failing to do.

The notes say: "In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on in laps during and after the end of qualifying or during reconnaissance laps when the pit exit is opened for the race, drivers must stay below the maximum time set by the FIA between the Safety Car lines shown on the pit lane map. You will be informed of the maximum time after the first day of practice.

In the past, similar offences have earned a reprimand, so as such Leclerc's pole position is unlikely to be under threat.

It could prove to be more expensive for Tsunoda if he is found guilty, as he has already picked up two reprimands for impeding offences in 2022.

In 2019 Nico Hulkenberg, Lance Stroll and Carlos Sainz all received reprimands for driving too slowly in qualifying at the Italian GP, while Sergio Perez earned one following practice in Singapore.

Norris: McLaren's upswing in F1 form largely Melbourne track specific
Norris: McLaren's upswing in F1 form largely Melbourne track specific
FIA's F1 underwear clampdown prompts cheeky Gasly offer to check private parts

FIA's F1 underwear clampdown prompts cheeky Gasly offer to check private parts
