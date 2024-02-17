Magnussen: New Haas F1 boss dynamic will avoid “unrealistic optimism”
Kevin Magnussen says that a changed dynamic under new Haas Formula 1 team principal Ayao Komatsu has seen the US-owned team refrain from “unrealistic optimism” heading into the new season.
Komatsu was named in the top job after Gene Haas declined to renew the contract of former boss Guenther Steiner, whose departure was confirmed last month.
When announcing the decision, Haas made it clear that he wanted to have engineering “at the heart” of the team management.
Having worked with Komatsu since he joined the team in 2017, Magnussen already has a “good relationship” with the new boss and says the reshuffle has been “been a big change in our team” that he expects will shift the “dynamic and communication across the whole organisation”.
But after a difficult 2023 season, which saw Haas finish last in the world championship, Magnussen accepts there is no reason to expect an immediate improvement in form and says Komatsu isn't getting carried away.
“Expectations are being managed quite well this year,” he said.
“I think some years there has been some unrealistic optimism going into seasons, and I’ve been affected by it as well.
“Certainly, Ayao is very clear that he doesn’t think we’ve moved out of last year’s position yet, but he’s clear in that he sees the development trajectory looking a lot stronger, so he’s actually optimistic that we can move forward through this year.
“The entire field is so close together, and I think last year we completely ran into a wall in terms of development.
Ayao Komatsu, Chief Engineer, Haas F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, on the Sprint grid
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
“We couldn’t really break that barrier until we shifted the concept, and this year is looking a lot better.
“Expectations are low to begin with, but high for the season as a whole.”
Magnussen’s team-mate Nico Hulkenberg has spent less time working with Komatsu, having joined Haas in 2023, but the German agrees that the new technical focus will be different.
“My relationship with Ayao is pretty good,” he said.
“Obviously, I worked closely with him last year across the season. I think we have a big change on that side, but it’s interesting.
“There are other teams that have done a similar thing, putting technical people in the team principal role, and that has worked quite well for other teams.
"I think Ayao will work in his way, but I think he brings a lot of technical knowledge and know-how expertise to the table.”
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
FIA's new pitlane impeding stance won't work, warns Magnussen
FIA's new pitlane impeding stance won't work, warns Magnussen FIA's new pitlane impeding stance won't work, warns Magnussen
Overheating brakes triggered heavy Magnussen crash in F1 Mexico GP
Overheating brakes triggered heavy Magnussen crash in F1 Mexico GP Overheating brakes triggered heavy Magnussen crash in F1 Mexico GP
F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change
F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change
Launch renders reveal design secrets of new Haas F1 car
Launch renders reveal design secrets of new Haas F1 car Launch renders reveal design secrets of new Haas F1 car
The hints that Haas' livery launch reveals about its 2024 car
The hints that Haas' livery launch reveals about its 2024 car The hints that Haas' livery launch reveals about its 2024 car
Latest news
Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20
Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20 Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20
Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race
Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race
Daytona 500 Classic: McMurray digs NASCAR out of a hole
Daytona 500 Classic: McMurray digs NASCAR out of a hole Daytona 500 Classic: McMurray digs NASCAR out of a hole
NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday
NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday
Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024
Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024 Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024
How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch
How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch
The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater
The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.