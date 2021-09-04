Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Wolff urges F1 red flag rethink over practice stoppages Next / Live: Follow final Dutch GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query

By:

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has played down talk of his Formula 1 team having a "special solution" to help boost engine power.

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query

Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, it has emerged that Red Bull has lodged a query with the FIA regarding a design concept that it believes Mercedes is running.

It is understood the suspicion revolves around Mercedes potentially super cooling air that is going through the engine plenum to help deliver additional performance.

Red Bull has noticed that Mercedes appears to have made gains recently in the early acceleration phase out of corners, and is eager to find out just what its rival has done.

F1's regulations have long moved to try to prevent teams from super cooling air to try to boost engine power.

Article 5.6.8 of the technical regulations states that: "Engine plenum air temperature must be more than ten degrees centigrade above ambient temperature."

However, the measurement is taken as an average over a lap so it does not mean that it has to be more than ten degrees above at all times.

The rule added: "When assessing compliance, the temperature of the air will be the lap average recorded by an FIA approved and sealed sensor located in an FIA approved location situated in the engine plenum, during every lap of the qualifying practice session and the race.

"The first lap of the race, laps carried out whilst the safety car is deployed, laps with a time at least 20% greater than the fastest lap of the session, pit in and out laps and any laps that are obvious anomalies (as judged by the technical delegate) will not be used to assess the average temperature."

Mercedes is well aware that Red Bull is chasing answers about what it is up to, but the team has played down the matter exposing anything out of the ordinary.

"I heard the first about it a couple of days ago," said Wolff. "I wish we had some kind of special solution, but it is the modus operandi in Formula 1: business as usual. Queries are being taken to the FIA, questions are being asked, it's completely normal."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that teams asking questions with the FIA about what other outfits were doing was to be expected.

"As is the nature with all technical clarifications, they go continually between all the teams," he said.

"Those clarifications are usually to ascertain if something is in the eyes of the governing body acceptable as a solution and then of course if it is you follow suit.

"We've had numerous of those this year with our car. It's something not unique to Red Bull and this topic certainly isn't unique to Red Bull, but obviously that dialogue between the engineers within their forums as well, within the technical working groups, it's an ongoing process.

"I'm sure it doesn't come as any great surprise."

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query
Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
14 h
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Prime

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. Oleg Karpov explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues.

Formula 1
20 h
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

